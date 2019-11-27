North Eastern Railway (NER) Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1104 Posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The notification has been passed by North Eastern Railways, Goraphpur inviting applications for the post of an apprentice. There are around a total of 1104 posts that shall be filled through this recruitment.

Enthusiastic and qualified candidates can send their applications to the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in and ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The online application process will commence from November 26, 10 am onwards and will be finished at 5 pm on December 25. The candidates require to apply in the given period.

Important dates-

Particulars Date The application process will commence from- November 26, 10 am onwards The end date of the application process- December 25 at 5 pm

Vacancy details-

Railways recruitment: apprentice

Eligibility

Age:

The candidates must have secured the age of 15 years, the maximum limit is capped at 24 years.

And that for SC, ST category candidates there is a relaxation of 5 years in the maximum age limit for OBC and PwD the same is 3 and 10 years, respectively.

Education Qualification

The candidates should have qualified class 10 with at least 50 percent marks along with the ITI certificate respectively.

Application fees

The candidates make payment of application fees during the application process of Rs 100.

Also, for reserved category candidates including SC, ST, EWS, PwD candidates along with women, are excused from payment of the fees.

How to apply?

Step 1: Go the official website, ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Then search and select on the ‘Act Apprentice 2019-20’ link on the main page.

Step 3:(After) that click on the application link next to apply online.

Step 4: Register yourself by providing basic information.

Step 5: Then make sure by Log-in using the registration number.

Step 6: Fill the form with appropriate credentials and, upload photos in the format noted in the notification.

Step 7: Make payment as per your category stated above.

North Eastern Railway (NER) Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1104 Posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process was last modified:

