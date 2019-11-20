Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 31 Scientific Assistant, Instructor and other Post, Check here Vacancies detail and Eligibility Criteria
The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has welcomed applications for recruitment to the post of 31 Scientific Assistant, Instructor & Others. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 18 December 2019.
Important Dates:
Closing date for the submission of online application: 18 December 2019
Vacancy Details
- Head of Section in Commercial Practice – 3 Posts
- Scientific Assistant – 2 Posts
- Training Officer – 1 Post
- Engineering Assistant (Electronics)/ Overseer Gr. I (Electronics) – 1 Post
- Modeler – 1 Post
- Instructor (Leather Works) – 1 Post
- Marketing Executive– 2 Posts
- Electrician Grade-II– 1 Post
- Clerk Grade – I –Anticipated
- Clerk Grade I- 1 Post
- Analyst– 2 Posts
- Maintenance Assistant (Electrical) – 1 Post
- Assistant Grade-II– 1 Post
- Cath Lab Technician – 3 Posts
- Lab Technician– 1 Post
- Engineering Assistant Grade III – 4 Posts
- Pharmacist (Quality Control Inspector) – 1 Post
- Pharmacist (Quality Control Inspector) –Anticipated
- Lower Division Clerk – not estimated
- Lower Division Clerk
- Electrical Winder – 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer/ Head Draftsman/ Assistant Director (Civil) (Special Recruitment for Scheduled Tribes Only) – 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Head of Section in Commercial Practice –
The Candidate should hold a Master’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.
- Scientific Assistant –
The Candidate should hold an M.Sc. Degree in Analytical Chemistry from a recognized University.
- Training Officer –
The Candidate should hold a Diploma in any branch of engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Government of Kerala or equivalent.
Engineering Assistant (Electronics)/ Overseer Gr. I (Electronics) – S.S.L.C standard or its equivalent.
How to apply
Enthusiastic candidates can apply for KPSC Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 18 December 2019.
For more details of the same candidate shall check the official website, keralapsc.gov.in and keep themselves updated through our page.