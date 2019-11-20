Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 31 Scientific Assistant, Instructor and other Post, Check here Vacancies detail and Eligibility Criteria

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has welcomed applications for recruitment to the post of 31 Scientific Assistant, Instructor & Others. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 18 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Closing date for the submission of online application: 18 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Head of Section in Commercial Practice – 3 Posts

Scientific Assistant – 2 Posts

Training Officer – 1 Post

Engineering Assistant (Electronics)/ Overseer Gr. I (Electronics) – 1 Post

Modeler – 1 Post

Instructor (Leather Works) – 1 Post

Marketing Executive– 2 Posts

Electrician Grade-II– 1 Post

Clerk Grade – I –Anticipated

Clerk Grade I- 1 Post

Analyst– 2 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Electrical) – 1 Post

Assistant Grade-II– 1 Post

Cath Lab Technician – 3 Posts

Lab Technician– 1 Post

Engineering Assistant Grade III – 4 Posts

Pharmacist (Quality Control Inspector) – 1 Post

Pharmacist (Quality Control Inspector) –Anticipated

Lower Division Clerk – not estimated

Lower Division Clerk

Electrical Winder – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer/ Head Draftsman/ Assistant Director (Civil) (Special Recruitment for Scheduled Tribes Only) – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Head of Section in Commercial Practice –

The Candidate should hold a Master’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Scientific Assistant –

The Candidate should hold an M.Sc. Degree in Analytical Chemistry from a recognized University.

Training Officer –

The Candidate should hold a Diploma in any branch of engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Government of Kerala or equivalent.

Engineering Assistant (Electronics)/ Overseer Gr. I (Electronics) – S.S.L.C standard or its equivalent.

How to apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for KPSC Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 18 December 2019.

For more details of the same candidate shall check the official website, keralapsc.gov.in and keep themselves updated through our page.

