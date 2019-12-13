HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Block Education Officer Post on uppsc.up.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply Online for Block Education Officer Post on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019
    UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Block Education Officer BEO have invited applications for the Post of Block Education Officer BEO. Qualified candidates can apply for the UPPSC Recruitment 2019 BEO Online Form Block Education Officer BEO 2019 through the Online Mode.

    Important Dates

    Particulars Dates
    Application Acceptance Start on 13/12/2019
    Notification Published Date 13/12/2019
    Closing Date for Apply Online: 10/01/2020
    Closing Date Complete Form: 13/01/2020

    Vacancy Details-

    Total Post: 309

    Age Limit: 

    The candidate must be under the age group of 21-40 Yrs. as on 01/07/2019, For more details related to age relaxation and other candidates shall check the official notification.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ .

    Eligibility

    Education Qualification

    The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream in Any Acknowledged University in India. For more details regarding the academic requirement and other candidates shall refer to the official notification.

    Selection Process-

    The examination shall be held in two phases. There shall be one question paper in the first phase, a written examination which will be objective type and multiple choice. On the basis of the above, said examination candidates shall qualify for the Next Stage.

    Subjects shall include-

    • General Hindi
    • General Knowledge
    • General Intelligence Test/ Reasoning
    • Education/ Teaching Skills

    Paper Pattern-

    • There shall be Objective Multiple-Choice Type Questions in Exam.
    • Written Test comprises an of Total 100 Marks & 100 Questions.
    • There shall be Negative Marking in accordance of which 1/4 Marks in Exam & Exam will be bilingual i.e. in Hindi & English.
    • Time Span for Written Test will be 90 Minutes (01 Hour 30 Minutes).

    Application Fee

    The application fees shall be in accordance with the bifurcation of categories which is as follows-

    • General / OBC: 125/-
    • SC / ST: 65/-
    • PH: 25/-

    Candidates must pay the Examination Fee Through SBI Mops Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline Payment Through Axis Bank E Challan Only.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UPPSC Recruitment 2019

    Also read, UPPSC Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next