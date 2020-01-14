IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter Released on ibps.in; Interview in Jan/Feb 2020

IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter

The IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2019 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates qualified for the interview can download their interview call letter from the official website of IBPS.

The interview call letter got released on 14th January 2020. The call letter will be available from today onward till February 6, 2020 only for the qualified candidates.

The interview is scheduled to be held in January/ February 2020. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps mentioned below.

The site to get more details on IBPS PO 2019 examination and to download the interview call letter is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2019:

Visit the site of IBPS as mentioned above.

Click on “IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2019 link” present on the home page.

You will get a new page where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your call letter will get displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a print copy of the IBPS PO interview admit card with you for further need.

The direct link to download the interview admit card is here, IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2019 link.

The interview will get held at selected centres across the country. Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO mains exam will be able to appear for the interview round.

This recruitment is being held to fulfil the 4336 vacant posts of Probationary Officer posts in the organization.

