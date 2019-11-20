HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • DSSSB Answer Key 2019 Released for Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 Exam on dsssb.gov.in, Steps How to Download Answer Key

    Posted on by Vasudha

    DSSSB Answer Key 2019, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, for more details visit official website dsssb.gov.in.

    DSSSB Answer Key 2019

    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is a statutory body functioning under the Delhi Government and handles the responsibility of selecting suitable candidates for various vacancies under various ministries and departments of the government. Every year, DSSSB organised various recruitment drives for this purpose in which lakhs of candidates aspiring for a government job application.

    DSSSB conducted the DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam on 8th November 2019 across various centres in the city. Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for an update from the DSSSB.

    Now, there is an important update pertaining to the DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam 17. As per the latest reports, DSSSB has released the provisional answer key for the DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam for Post Code 81/17 exam on the official website on 19th November 2019.

    DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam for Post Code 81/17: Important Dates

    S. No. Particulars Details
    1 DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam for Post Code 81/17 8th November 2019
    2 DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 answer key for Post Code 81/17 19th November 2019
    3 Last date to download DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 answer key for Post Code 81/17 22nd November 2019
    4 Last date for raising objections to DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam answer key for Post Code 81/17 22nd November 2019
    5 Release of final answer key for DSSSB Grade 2 DASS Tier 2 exam for Post Code 81/17 To be announced

    DSSSB JE Admit Card 2019

    Candidates must, therefore, log-on to the official website of DSSSB and download the answer key as soon as possible. The official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    As the answer key is available from 19th November 2019 to 22nd November 2019 only, candidates must act quickly. They should save the answer key on their computer and also take a printout of the same. This will help in calculating the estimated score as well as with comparing the answer key with the response sheet and find out if there are any errors in the answer key.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for DSSSB DASS Grade 2 Recruitment

    If any errors are found in the answer key or the candidates wish to raise any objections, the same must be raised through the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. The link has been provided on the website till 22nd November 2019 only. No objections will be accepted after this date under any circumstances.

    Once all the objections and representations are received by the DSSSB, the board will evaluate every objection and then release the final answer key later on. For more updates and information, candidates must check the official website of DSSSB regularly

