BECIL Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts at becil.com, Check How to Apply and Eligibility

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has notified the public about its recruitment in 2020. It has invited candidates interested in DEO posts that are Data Entry Operator posts to apply for the same.

The Data Entry Operator posts might require data entry in English or Hindi. There are 50 vacant opportunities for the candidates who all are interested in.

So, candidates who want to apply for the data entry operator post in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) should apply to the post through prescribed method before the final date of application. Before applying to the post, candidates must also check their eligibility criteria and whether they fulfil them or not.

The eligibility criteria for the data entry operator post in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) are as follows:

For graduate candidates, the graduation degree must hold true from any recognized university. Additionally, the candidate should have a writing speed of 35 words per minute, both in Hindi and English.

For non-graduate candidates, they should have passed the 12th class or higher secondary education. Additionally, the candidate should have a writing speed of 35 words per minute, both in Hindi and English.

The salary that will be paid to the selected graduate candidates will be 19, 572 INR per month and the salary that will be paid to non-graduate candidates will be 17, 991 INR per month by the BECIL department.

Candidates who wish to apply for the position of Data Entry Operator in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) should visit the official website of BECIL to get some extra details.

The application form can also be downloaded from the official website. Otherwise, the application form is also available at the BECIL office. Candidates who wish to get an offline copy can visit the BECIL office and get the application.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)?

Answer: The official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) is www.becil.com.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the post of DEO in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)?

Answer: There are 50 vacancies for the post of DEO (English/Hindi) in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL).

Question: What is the last date to apply in the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)?

Answer: The last day to apply in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) is 7th January 2020.

Question: What is the mode of application?

Answer: Candidates have to get the application form from the office of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. or download from the official website, and then send it with all the documents required to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307.

BECIL Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts at becil.com, Check How to Apply and Eligibility was last modified:

Read More