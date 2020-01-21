Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on dsc.du.ac.in

Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020

Dyal Singh College is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who are interested can apply through the prescribed format before 31st January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

It is important for the candidates to know the vacancy released by the college and they are as follows:

Subject Name Post Name Bengali 01 Botany 04 Commerce 21 Science 07 Economics 10 EVS 02 Geography 02 Hindi 01 History 01 Mathematics 15 Philosophy 03 Physics 14 Political Science 01 Punjabi 03 Sanskrit 03 Urdu 03 Zoology 03

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should note the educational qualification required for the assistant professor post by the college and they are:

It is necessary for the candidates should be minimum post graduate with master degree. Candidate should have scored minimum 55 percent marks in the relevant subject from any recognized university.

It is always mandatory that the candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or the CSIR

Candidates can visit the official website which is http://dsc.du.ac.in/ for recruitment details.

Application Process:

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the prescribed format before 31st January 2020. It is recommended that the candidates go through the instructions before filling the application form. Candidates can click on this link https://colrec.du.ac.in/ for submitting the application form online.

About Dyal Singh College:

Dyal Singh college was founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in year 1895 with the objective of setting up an education trust. It begins its functioning as college in Delhi University in the year 1959. The college campus is being spread over 11 acres and is located in South Delhi. Its nearby areas are Lodhi garden, India habitat centre, India International Centre, CGO Complex and Jawahar Lal Nehru sports stadium. It is considered as one of the best colleges in south Delhi.

<noscript><iframe title="DYAL SINGH COLLEGE RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i52CvQCUqEE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

