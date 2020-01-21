HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on dsc.du.ac.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on the official website, dsc.du.ac.in.

    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020
    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020

    Dyal Singh College is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who are interested can apply through the prescribed format before 31st January 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    It is important for the candidates to know the vacancy released by the college and they are as follows:

    Subject Name Post Name
    Bengali 01
    Botany 04
    Commerce 21
    Science 07
    Economics 10
    EVS 02
    Geography 02
    Hindi 01
    History 01
    Mathematics 15
    Philosophy 03
    Physics 14
    Political Science 01
    Punjabi 03
    Sanskrit 03
    Urdu 03
    Zoology 03

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Candidates should note the educational qualification required for the assistant professor post by the college and they are:

    • It is necessary for the candidates should be minimum post graduate with master degree. Candidate should have scored minimum 55 percent marks in the relevant subject from any recognized university.
    • It is always mandatory that the candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or the CSIR

    Candidates can visit the official website which is http://dsc.du.ac.in/ for recruitment details.

    Application Process:

    Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the prescribed format before 31st January 2020. It is recommended that the candidates go through the instructions before filling the application form. Candidates can click on this link https://colrec.du.ac.in/ for submitting the application form online.

    About Dyal Singh College:

    Dyal Singh college was founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in year 1895 with the objective of setting up an education trust. It begins its functioning as college in Delhi University in the year 1959. The college campus is being spread over 11 acres and is located in South Delhi. Its nearby areas are Lodhi garden, India habitat centre, India International Centre, CGO Complex and Jawahar Lal Nehru sports stadium. It is considered as one of the best colleges in south Delhi.

    Read Next

    CEED, UCEED 2020 Answer Keys Released Today on ceed.iitb.ac.in, Steps to Download Check here
    CEED, UCEED 2020 Answer Keys, Common Entrance Examination of Design Released Answer key Today on official websiteceed.iitb.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  20 minutes ago
    RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 Final Result Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check How to Download
    RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 Final Result, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Declared Scorecard. Candidates can download from official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in,
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 minutes
    Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply by 10th Feb on police.rajasthan.gov.in
    Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for the vacant post by 10th Feb on police.rajasthan.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card Released Today on upenergy.in; Steps to Download here
    UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released today on the official website, upenergy.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on dsc.du.ac.in
    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on the official website, dsc.du.ac.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours