UPPCL AE Recruitment Interview Letter 2020 Released on upenergy.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPPCL AE Recruitment Interview Letter 2020: Candidates can download the interview call letter released on upenergy.in.

    The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation limited has conducted the written exam for the selection of candidates for the post of Assistant Engineers. The students have done Electrical engineering, Computer science engineering, Electronics and communication engineering and civil engineering were invited for the written examination. The examination was conducted on November 2019. The result of the UPPCL AE examination was released on December 28, 2019.

    A merit mark was fixed by the Uttar Pradesh Power corporation limited and the candidates who have scored above the merit mark will be called for the next round of the selection process, which is the interview process. An UPPCL AE official notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power corporation limited stating that the list of the candidates who are eligible to attend the interview has been prepared and that all the eligible candidates can download the interview letter.

    The interview letter has been released in the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation limited on January 8, 2020. Only the candidates who are eligible to attend the interview will be able to download the interview letter.

    Steps to download UPPCL AE Recruitment Interview Letter 2020:

    The procedure which the candidates should follow to do download the interview letter are as follows

    • One must visit the official web page of the UPPCL, https://www.upenergy.in/ .
    • On the home page, the applicants will find a web link that will lead them directly to the page from which they can download the interview letter.
    • The candidates have to provide their roll number and their date of birth and give submit.
    • The interview letter should be downloaded and the candidates should have a printed copy for use in the future

    The interview process will be conducted for a total of 30 marks. It is the last process of the selection.

