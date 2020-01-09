JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir division Released on jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

The result of class 10th examination 2019 has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students appeared in this JKBOSE exam can check their results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE.

The result has been declared on 9th January 2020. The result has been declared for the class 10th examination of Kashmir Division. The result can be check only through the online mode and that too in the mentioned official website.

Students can download their JKBOSE 10th results by visiting the official website and providing their roll numbers.

The official website to check the exam details and download the JKBOSE 10th result 2019 is www.jkbose.ac.in .

Steps to download and check JKBOSE 10th result 2019:

Visit the official web page of the JKBOSE as mentioned above.

Click on the “JKBOSE 10th result 2019” link available on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the student’s account.

Check and download the JKBOSE 10th result displayed on the screen.

Take a print of the JKBOSE 10th result for future use.

The direct link to download the class 10th result for Kashmir Division is here, JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 – Direct Link.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education – JKBOSE is the mainstream board for the school education in Jammu and Kashmir. The headquarter of the JKBOSE is located at Srinagar. Stay focussed to JKBOSE website for more updates on the result and further process needs to be done.

<noscript><iframe title="JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019 Declared; How to check JKBOSE 10th Results 2019 on jkbose.ac.in" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ugi7zdYS4Lo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

