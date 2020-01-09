TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2400 AE, Assessor and Jr Assistant Posts on tangedco.gov.in

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020

Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation limited – TANGEDCO has announced that they are inviting applications for the post of Assessor, Assistant engineer, Junior Assistants and accountants. The candidates interested and eligible can apply in the official website of the TANGEDCO from January 10, 2020 onwards. However, the candidates must have to finish the process of registration before the last day of registration on February 10, 2020.

Important Dates

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of the registration process January 10, 2020. Last date of the registration process February 10, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for the post mentioned above the candidates should fulfill certain eligibility criteria

To be eligible to apply for the post of Assessor the candidates should have a under graduate degree in either Arts or Science or in commerce. Only the candidates who are fluent in Tamil Language are eligible to apply for the post of Assessor.

The candidates wish to apply for the post of Assistant engineer must be an engineer graduate from Electronic engineering, Civil engineering, mechanical engineering, Production engineering, industrial engineering or manufacturing engineering. The candidates must have scored a least of 60 % marks. The candidates should have done their degree from any institution which is recognized by the university grants commission.

To apply for the post Junior assistant and Account the candidate should be a B. Com graduate with minimum 60 % marks.

Steps to Follow to Apply Online:

The candidates must have to visit the official website, www.tangedco.gov.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that will lead them to the application form.

Once the candidates have filled it, they can submit the form.

