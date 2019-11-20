UP Police Constable Result 2019 released on uppbpb.gov.in, Steps to download here

UP Police Constable Result 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable examination was conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh during the 27th and 28th of January 2019. Official announcements were made that the result of the examination will be revealed on the 19th of November 2019. So, the candidates who have appeared for the examination have to make sure to check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The time of the results is not known but the possibilities of the result arriving at any time is high.

Steps to Follow to View the Result:

The candidates have to follow these steps to view the UP Police Constable examination result

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and promotion board, uppbpb.gov.in.

The home page of the website will be opened, in there the candidates will find a link that reads, “Uttar Pradesh Constable Bharthi result 2019 “.

The candidates will be taken to a new page after clicking on the link. The details regarding the login must be entered and submitted.

The results will appear in the PDF format. Clicking on Control + F will directly lead to the concerned person’s mark.

If the mark scored by the candidate fulfills the merit mark set by the UPPRPB the name and mark of the candidate will be highlighted.

Selection Process:

The merit which has been set by the UPPRPB is not yet revealed. Once it is revealed and the results have arrived, the candidates who have cleared the exam should face 3 more round before being appointed as the police constable. The 3 rounds which should be cleared are

Documents verification

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I3ZJiIDpDTA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

