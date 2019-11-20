Bihar Board 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exam Schedule Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exam Schedule

The Bihar Board or BSEB will carry the Intermediate or 12th board exam from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The Matric or 10th board exam will be from February 17 to February 24, 2020. As per the Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB officials, the practical examinations for both Intermediate and Matric will be held from January 10 to 21 and January 17 to 24, respectively. The Bihar Board examinations shall be conducted earlier this year than it was last academic year.

The chairperson of BSEB Anand Kishor said in a statement that all the arrangements had been made to conduct for fair and cheating-free examinations.

“It is also assured that all necessary infrastructure, including boundary wall, gates, rooms, and furniture are available in the school for ensuring smooth examinations”, said by the committee.

The official website to get more details on the board exam is http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ .

Exam Date Sheet:

Dates 2020 Subjects February 3 History, R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course) Physics February 4: Chemistry, Political Science, English February 5 February 5: Biology, Economics, Foundation Course (Vocational Course) February 6 NRB, Computer Science, Multimedia, and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education February 7 Mathematics, M.B, Vocational Trade-I February 8 Agriculture, Music, Entrepreneurship, Geography February 10 Language subject (I.Sc, I.Com), Psychology, Vocational Trade-II February 11 Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III February 12 Language Subject (IA), Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects February 13: Home Sciences, Economics, Accountancy Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in two sessions; morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) and afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm) meetings. February 17 Science February 18 Mathematics February 19 Social Sciences February 20 English February 21 Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili February 22 Second Optional Language February 24 Elective Subject

The term of the exam will be 3 hours.

As per the BSEB officials, model question papers for 20 subjects for Matric and Intermediate examinations were uploaded on BSEB’s website-http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/- prior in this month.

In a similar development recently, Bihar Board has published the second dummy admit card for students who would sit for the Intermediate exams next year. These dummies admit cards will remain available for download till November 20, 2019, in which time students can download their dummy admit card and report any error in the details for correction to their school principals.

Students can download their dummy admit card from the Bihar Board’s portal for Intermediate exam and education, ‘bsebinteredu.in.’ To download the dummy admit card, students would need their roll code, registration number, and date of birth.

