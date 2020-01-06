NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020 Declared at upnrhm.gov.in, Check here for Salary Details

There is an extremely crucial bit of information for all candidates who had recently appeared for the examination of the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh. As per the official notification, the candidates can now download their final results for the exam from the official website, i.e. www.upnrhm.gov.in.

The UP NHM examination took place on 16th June 2019 and finally the wait of the candidates is over and so they can go to the official website and get access to their results.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The online submission of the application had started on 9th May 2019

The last date to submit the application form was 23rd May 2019

The date of the UP NHM examination was 6th June 2019

The release date of the offer letter to the selected candidates is on 20th January 2020

The training session for selected candidates will start from the 1st week of April 2020

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

In the UP NHM recruitment process, the candidates need to hold a B.Sc Degree in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing, Midwifery (GNM) RNRM. The candidates are also expected to have proper registration in the UP State Nursing Council.

There was total of 6000 vacancies for this recruitment process of Phase I and Phase II for the certificate course for Six-Months Bridge Program. The candidates who will clear exam will have to go through a training process. After completing the training process, the candidates will finally be appointed as a community health officer at sub-centres.

During the training period, the candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000/- per month which also includes the Boarding and Lodging allowances. After completing the training, the selected candidates will get an amount of 35,000/- per month (Rs. 20,000/- Honoraria +Rs. 15,000/- performance-based incentives) as per the rules of the Government.

The examination was held at different examination centres on 16th June 2019 and the candidates can now download the final results from the official website. The tentative offer letter will be provided to the selected candidates on 20th January 2020 and the training session of CCHN will start from the 1st week of April 2020.

Before starting the training session, the candidates will have to go through the document verification round and those who will qualify this document verification round can report to the concerned programme centre.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the offer letter of the UP NHM be released?

Answer: The offer letter of UP NHM will be released on 20th January 2020

Question: What is the official website of UP NHM?

Answer: The official website of UP NHM is upnrhm.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the UP NHM recruitment process?

Answer: There are a total number of 6000 vacancies for the UP NHM recruitment

Question: When will the training process of UP NHM start?

Answer: The training process will commence in the 1st week of April 2020

