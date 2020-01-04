NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020 Released on upnrhm.gov.in; Steps to Download here

NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020

The notification has been passed by National Health Mission (NHM); Uttar Pradesh has issued CHO Final Result 2020 on its official website i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. The candidates arrived in the NHM UP CHO Exam 2019 can download their result through the official website.

The Exam 2020 was carried on 16 June 2019 at the numerous exam center.

The candidates shall be provided an offer letter to the selected candidates which shall be provided tentatively after 20 January 2020. The training will commence from 1st week of April 2020. The selected candidates will have to go through the document verifying round. Those who will pass in the document verification round will have to arrive at the concerned program center.

There shall be 6,000 contractual vacancies (Phase-I & II) for Six-Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health. Applicants will have to go through the training process. The aspirants who will complete this course will be designated as a city health officer at sub-centers.

Pay Scale-

The pay scale for the same shall be Rs, 20,000/- per month as stipend during the preparation period, which includes Boarding & Lodging allowances. At the end of the training, the candidates will get Maximum Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Advertisement Number:

18B/SPMU/HR/Appnt./2019-20/1177 which shall be carrying date 07.05.2019

No of Vacancy-6000

Important Dates-

Online submission of an application commenced on 9 May 2019

Closing date of the application submission: 23 May 2019

Exam Date: 16 June 2019

Offer letter announcement date: 20 January 2020

Training begins on the 1st week of April 2020

How to Download

The easy steps to download their UPNHM 6000+ Posts Result from 2019. Provisional Exam date of CHO Level 1 & Level 2 Six Month Bridge Program Posts exam is from 20/01/2019.

Go to the official website http://upnrhm.gov.in/ .

Click on the highlight which says UPNM CHO Result 2019.

After selecting the link new page will open like this-

Enroll Registered Mobile Number & Date of Birth.

Immediately Click on Submit Button.

Your Result of UPNHM CHO and another post will be presented.

Download it from there for prospective use.

