Top Notch Corporate Training by MET For Stalwart Professionals

Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) provides the ultimate platform for brilliant educational courses such as mass media, management, information technology, Pharmaceuticals, trichology, and engineering. Over the years, it has been delivering the ideal domain for management development programs (MDP) conducted for professionals in the corporate houses.

Importance of MDP for a company

MET organizes premier management development programs (MDPs) for corporate houses like Merck, Mazagaon Docks, Nicholas Piramal, etc. These MDPs are conducted by selected professionals and mentors who are highly experienced in their respective fields.

These MDPs are designed according to the specific needs of the industries. A handpicked team of expert mentors is chosen from the leading institutions of MET. These mentors have immense experience in their respective domains. An MDP is planned and scheduled for a particular company by keeping its requirements in mind.

MDPs organized by MET turn out to be quite motivational for the attendees. The corporate employees, especially at the management level, find these programs encouraging and beneficial. They develop the urge and ideal ways to deal with challenges of the dynamic management platform efficiently. MDPs are delivered based on the following topics:

Negotiation skills

Communication skills

Stress management

Performance improvement

Emotional Intelligence

Managerial effectiveness

How to prepare and execute contracts

Profit enhancement

What role does MET play in offering training to corporate?

MET is approached by the leading corporate houses for designing and delivering management development programs (MDPs). The team of experts in MET keeps the requirement of a company in mind and formulate a proper training session for stalwart professionals. MET addresses the following domains and plays its role as an adept management development programmer.

Performance improvement through delivering insights into skill development

Increasing loyalty of employees towards the company

Addressing the problems due to a shortage of resources in the management levels

Preparing a dynamic character among the stalwart managers for ease of handling challenges and changes

Dealing with complexity and issues in a management job

Communication skill development

Elevating morale

Following social responsibilities

These training programs are designed for management professionals. The companies approach MET for such programs in order to avail of an effective outcome from the venture.

Training Workshops at MET

MET has also created a brilliant training platform for different domains. These training workshops are designed and executed for different industries so that the attendees can learn more about innovation and how to become the best leader in the team.

The workshops conducted by MET focus on:

Leadership

Innovation

New frontier development in Pharmaceutical industry, etc

Mentors are chosen from the faculty or from the respective field in India and abroad to make the workshops a fruitful platform for attendees.

The applications for MET eMBA, eMBA-Insurance, uMBA, Diploma in Business Management are now open, click here to visit the institute’s website and apply.

Read More