Quiz Week 6 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Week 6 of the PaGaLGuY quizzes is over and it’s time to announce the winners. The winners for week 6 are-

Quant Quiz – Vaibhav Agarwal, Sanidhya Tandon LR & DI Quiz – Sanidhya Tandon, Aditya Dhakar, Pavan Joshi Quiz’tory – Pranay Singh Thakur, Vaibhav Agarwal, Animesh Bohidar, Shreya Vij, Sonia Gupta, Aditya Dhakar, Ritvick Kapoor, Sanidhya Tandon General Awareness Quiz – Sanidhya Tandon, Animesh Bohidar, Lovesh Jethwani, Devanshi Punit Joshi, Prakhar Saxena, Vipul kumar Jha, Iksha Bhargava, Suraj Serigar, Asmit kumar VA Quiz – There is no winner for VA Quiz – Week six, as none of the entries got all the answers correct, Better Luck Next Time! Meme Wars – Abhijeet Singh Chauhan

Congrats to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you before 18th June 2o20 🙂

The person with the maximum number of E-certificates in the month of June gets an Amazon Gift voucher!

Solutions to Week 6 quizzes-

Quant Quiz

1 In an 800 m race around a stadium having a circumference of 200 m, the top runner meets the last runner in the 5th minute of the race. If the top runner runs at twice the speed of the last runner, what is the time taken by the top runner to finish the race?

20 min

15 min1

10 min

5 min

Sol : Before meeting (after 5 minutes), the top runner covers two rounds, ie : 400 m

Last runner covers 1 round, ie : 200 m

Thus the top runner covers the 800 m race in 10 minutes

2. An aeroplane first flew with a speed of 440 kmph and covered a certain distance. It still had to cover 770 km less than what it had already covered, but it flew with a speed of 660 kmph. The average speed for the entire flight was 500 kmph. Find the total distance covered.

3250 km

2750 km

4400 km

1375 km

Sol : Let distance covered at 440 km be x. Then distance covered at 660 kmph is x-770

Total distance = 2x-770

Average speed = (total distance/total time)

Total time = (x/440) + [(x-770)/660]

Divining total distance by total time, we get x = 1760

So total distance = 2*(1760-770)=2750

3. A boatman rows to a place 45 km distant and back in 20 hours. He finds that he can row 12 km with the stream at the same time as 4km against the stream. Find the speed of the stream.

3 kmph

2.5 kmph

4 kmph

Cannot be determined

Sol : Ratio of the time taken for up : down = 3:1

Out of 20 hours, he took 15 hours for up and 5 hours for down

Speed up = 45/15 = 3 and speed down = 45/5 = 9

Therefore, speed of stream = (9-3)/2 = 3 kmph

4. A contractor undertook to do a piece of work in 9 days. He employed a certain number of labourers, but 6 of them were absent from the very first day, the rest could finish the job in 15 days. Find the number of men originally employed.

15

6

13

9

Sol : Let number of men originally employed be x

Hence (x-6) men could finish the work in 15 days and x men could finish the work in 9 days.

9x = 15(x-6)

x = 15

5. A sink contains exactly 12 litres of water. If water is drained from the sink until it holds exactly 6 litres of water less than the quantity drained away, how many litres of water were drained away?

2

6

3

9

Sol : let x be the litres of water drained away

Now, 12-x = x-6

Hence, x = 9

LR & DI Quiz

The following graph shows information about the number of washing machines produced by Godrej. Answer the following questions based on the graph :

1 What was the value of each machine in 2000?

Rs 20000 Rs 2083.33 Rs 2000 Rs 20833.33

Sol : 25,00,00,000/12000 = 20833.33

2. What was the percentage drop in the production of machines from 2001 to 2002?

20%

25%

27%

32%

Sol : (25000-17000)/25000 = 32%

3. What was the difference in value per machine between the years 2000 and 2003?

Rs 52500

Rs 65000

Rs 62500

None of these

Sol : 83333.33 – 20833.33

4. A man starts from his house and walks eastward. He then takes a right turn and then a left. Before each turn he walks 3 kms. In which direction is he walking now?

West

North

East

South

Ans: East

5. If South-East becomes north, North-East becomes West and so on, what will West become?

North- East

South-East

North-West

South-West

Ans: South-East

VA Quiz

Each question has a given sentence. Identify the best way to write the sentence in the context of the correct usage of standard written english language. Ensure that the message being conveyed remains the same

Having bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us in prayer

After we bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us to prayer.

Having bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us to prayer.

Having bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us in prayer.

After we bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us in prayer.

Ans: After we bowed our heads, the priest in the temple led us to prayer.

2. The moral of the entire story is how money doesn’t make you happy.

In this novel, the moral of the story is how money doesn’t make you happy.

The moral of the entire story is that money doesn’t make you happy.

The moral of the entire story is how money doesn’t make you happy.

That money doesn’t make you happy, is the entire moral of the story.

Ans: The moral of the entire story is that money doesn’t make you happy.

3. Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much if you have access to a flight simulation machine.

Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much if access is available to a flight simulation machine

Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much if he/she has access to a flight simulation machine

Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much if you access to a flight simulation machine

Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much from access to a flight simulation machine

Ans: Anyone interested in flying planes can learn much if he/she has access to a flight simulation machine

Each of the sentences in the following questions has blank spaces. Select the appropriate set of words that make the sentence most meaningful

4. We must try to understand his momentary …………….. For he has …………… more strain and anxiety than any among us.

vision, forgotten aberration, undergone outcry, described senility, understood

Ans: aberration, undergone

5. The term ‘rare earths’ is in fact a …………… for paradoxically, the rare earth elements are in actuality ……………., being present in low concentrations in virtually all the minerals.

truism, essential misnomer, ubiquitous disclaimer, ephemeral metaphor, figurative

Ans: misnomer, ubiquitous

General Awareness Quiz

Q1. The Reserve Bank of India has notified with a circular that the mega merger of 10 PSBs will be effective from____________.

(a) 1st September 2020

(b) 1st May 2020

(c) 1st April 2020

(d) 1st April 2021

Ans: 1st April 2020

Q2. Name the state, who has set up “Team-11” consisting of as many inter-departmental committees to fight the coronavirus spread.

(a) Gujarat

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Ans: Uttar Pradesh

Q3. Government of India signed MoU with _________________ for selling the products made by women self-help groups under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) on the e-commerce platform.

(a) Myntra

(b) Flipkart

(c) Paytm

(d) Amazon

Ans: Flipkart

Q4. Reserve Bank of India has launched a mobile app MANI for visually challenged people recently. What is the full form of MANI?

(a) Mobile Aided Note Identification

(b) Mobile Assets National Identifier

(c) Mobile Aided Note Identifier

(d) Mobile Assets Note Identifier

Ans: Mobile Aided Note Identifier

Q5. With which of the following companies, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding for sale of FASTags recently?

(a) Common Service Centres

(b) NASSCOM

(c) Data Security Council of India

(d) NPCI

Ans: Common Service Centres

Q6. What is the theme of World Meteorological Day 2020?

(a) Water and Climate Change

(b) Water and Covid-19 Change

(c) Water and Pollution Change

(d) Water and World Clean

Ans: Water and Climate Change

Q7. Who has won the ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open men’s singles title recently?

(a) Anthony Amalraj

(b) Harmeet Desai

(c) Manika Batra

(d) Achanta Sharath Kamal

Ans: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Q8. What is the name of the premier multilateral air combat training exercise between India and Australia, which was recently cancelled due to COVID-19?

(a) IndraDhanush

(b) Vajra Prahar

(c) Pitch Black

(d) Mitra Shakti

Ans: Pitch Black

Q9. NASA unveils plan to set up Artemis, the first human base camp on Moon’s south pole by _______________.

(a) 2027

(b) 2024

(c) 2026

(d) 2025

Ans: 2024

Q10. ________________ Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced the biggest ever scheme for the welfare of sportspersons and artists of the State.

(a) Manipur

(b) Nagaland

(c) Tripura

(d) Assam

Ans: Manipur

Quiz’tory

Sarla Thakral Manthan Bombay VT and Kurla Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Antonious of Delphi Abraham Lincoln

