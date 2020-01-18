CAT Preparation Strategy for Working Professionals to clear CAT Exam in 8 Months

With the announcement of CAT 2019 results, everyone can now shift their focus on the CAT 2020 exams. But that is eight months away, you must be protesting in a loud voice. However, the methods of preparation vary for all candidates, especially for working professionals. Managing a full time 9 to 5 job along with studying for CAT is just as hard as it sounds.

Nonetheless, one aspect of the preparation is the same for all candidates: starting early is a great advantage. Starting to prepare for CAT as early as 8 months before the CAT 2020 will not only benefit the working professionals but also other students. So if you are working full time and also looking for preparation tips for CAT, you have reached the right page. This article will explore the tips and strategies for CAT 2020 preparation for working professionals.

The benefit of Starting 8 months earlier

You get plenty of time to modify your strategies if they are not working out for you.

You get to avoid the one-month hiatus of studying for 10 hours a day.

You get a lot of time for practice and solving question papers.

The practice will only increase your strengths.

With regular studying and attempting mock tests, you can target a 98+ CAT percentile. And you will not find it difficult to achieve.

The Ideal Time for Studying

Is that even a thing? Well, if you plan carefully, then yes. Fitting in study hours on a busy day is tough. Nonetheless, let’s try to find the ideal time for studying that will be beneficial for you. If you are starting for CAT 2020 in February 2020, the journey will become easier for you.

Find at least one undisturbed hour every day for CAT 2020 preparation. Try to wake up early, let’s say 2 hours earlier than your usual time to wake-up. It will allow you to focus on your work without worrying about finding time for studying.

Be consistent with that one hour study time. Yes, one hour of studying will suffice if you remain uniform with it.

Try to study while commuting if you are already waking up at 4 or 5 am to get ready for your job.

Whatever option you choose, make sure to prepare a time-table and put it up in a place where you will notice it often.

Dedicate 3 to 4 hours for CAT preparation on weekends and holidays.

Setting Study Goals

You are studying for one hour every day. But how to make that more effective? Any candidate preparing for any competitive exam should have set goals to achieve. Toppers of many exams like CAT, UPSC, etc follow this strategy to make the study hours effective.

Set three types of goals: Daily, Weekly and Monthly.

Create your time-table around this goal.

For example, your monthly goal can be to complete three or four topics of Quantitative Aptitude. The weekly goal then will be to finish one topic and the daily goal will revolve around how to complete the weekly goal.

Try to keep tabs of all goals. Put a separate planner along with your study table.

Do not set unrealistic goals. Setting unrealistic goals will not make your one hour of effective studying. Remember you don’t have the time to study for seven or eight hours. Only you can know your strengths and studying capacity. So start with something that you can easily achieve and increase the difficulty level of the goals gradually.

Mock Tests

Attempting mocks is a crucial aspect of CAT preparation.

Working professionals should start the series of mocks by solving previous year’s CAT question papers.

Do not solve papers on your weekdays. You also do not have to give mock tests weekly.

Start with one mock test in the first month.

Analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Dedicate one Sunday or holiday at the end of the month for your Mock Test analysis.

Keep increasing the number of mock tests as per your analysis and time.

Importance of Break

Not many will tell you the importance of break. As you will be working full time and also studying, it will hardly leave you any time for yourself. You can always take a break on Saturday or Sunday when you are feeling too exhausted to study or work. Do something that you enjoy doing, something that will relax your mind.

Should I join Coaching?

First of all, joining coaching is optional. If you have clear concepts, you might not feel the need to join extra classes.

Secondly, If you can find time between a full-time job, commuting and self-study, then yes.

However, if you feel that coaching will help you improve your aptitude, then you must join it. You can look for coaching classes that are held weekly, preferably on Saturday or Sunday.

Should I quit my job?

Not everyone has the privilege to prepare for CAT after quitting a full-time job. There can be several factors due to which a working professional cannot quit the job. So the wise advice will be no, you should not quit your job to prepare for CAT 2020. According to a report, most candidates accepted in the top B-schools are either working professionals or have been so before sitting for the CAT. So, stick with your job and hopes of clearing CAT 2020. If you remain consistent, you can clear the exam with flying colours.

The Advantage of Joining a PaGalGuy Group

If you are a working professional and also preparing for CAT, you might hardly find any time to interact with your friends. However, joining a PaGalGuy group will help you to stay motivated and will also make you competitive at the same time. You will also get to know how other working professionals are preparing for CAT 2020. You can share and also learn several tips and strategies for CAT that will benefit you and your preparation strategies.

