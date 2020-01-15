CBSE Recruitment 2019 Admit card to be Released soon for 357 posts on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Recruitment 2019 Admit card

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is about to issue the CBSE Admit Card 2019 for various posts. The CBSE Recruitment 2019 admit card will be made accessible to all the appearing students on the site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The exam time table has not been published yet, but according to the report, the examination will be held in February 2020.

This recruitment process will be held to fill up posts of 357 Junior Assistant and other vacancies in the organization. The recruitment for these posts will be done through all India level competitive entrance examinations. Candidates who want to download the CBSE admit card 2019, will have to follow the simple instructions given below.

How to download CBSE Recruitment Admit card 2019?

Log on to the site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Find the n CBSE Admit Card 2019 link accessible under the recent news section of the website homepage.

Next, a new page will show up on the screen where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

The CBSE Recruitment 2019 admit card will be shown on the screen.

Verify your details on the admit card first and then download it.

Keep a printout copy of the same for future purposes.

Aspirants will have to show up for the Stage I assessment which includes Single Stage MCQ examination and Skill Test. The dates for all the assessments will be released soon. The window for the application process was made active on November 15, 2019, and closed on December 23, 2019.

For more details and updates regarding the board or recruitment, drive candidates can refer to the official advertisement or visit the official site of CBSE.

