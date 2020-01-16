KVS PGT Recruitment 2020: Frequently Asked Questions for Students

There are many candidates who wish to seek a career in teaching and wants to do a job in a Government school. Such candidates can apply for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Teaching posts. As the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 2020 Recruitment Notification has not been released, yet there are a number of questions in minds of the aspiring candidates. Here is a list of some questions that the candidates want to ask before and after they apply to the KVS Teaching Posts.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the different teaching posts of KVS in 2020?

Answer: There is no official notification regarding the vacancy details for the KVS 2020 recruitment process for the various posts such as:

Principals,

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs),

Librarian,

Primary Teacher (PRT) and

Primary Teacher (Music)

Question: According to the latest KVS 2020 official notification, what is the AGE LIMIT of the different teaching posts?

Answer:

For the post of Principal, the age limit is 35 to 50 years

For the post of Vice-Principal, the age limit is 35 to 45

For the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) the age limit is 40 years

For the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) the age limit is 35 years

For the post of Librarian, the age limit is 35 years

For the post of Primary Teacher, the age limit is 30 years

For the post of Primary Teacher (Music) the age limit is 30 years

Question: What is the application fee for the KVS recruitment 2020?

Answer:

The application fee for the post of Principal is Rs. 1500

The application fee for the post of Vice-Principal is Rs. 1500

The application fee for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) is Rs. 1000

application fee for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) is Rs. 1000

The application fee for post of Librarian is Rs. 1000

The application fee for the post of Primary Teacher/ Primary Teacher (Music) is Rs. 1000

Question: Can the candidates apply for more than one teaching post?

Answer: Yes, the candidate can apply for more than one post if they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Also, if they apply for different posts, they will be required to pay the application fee for the different posts they apply for. However, as the PGT/ TGT examination will be conducted in a single shift, the candidates can only apply for a single subject.

Question: What will be the SELECTION PROCESS for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment process?

Answer:

Written examination

Interview

Question: Can the candidates with B.ED apply for PRT posts?

Answer: Yes they can apply if they have scored 50% in Graduation and have qualified CTET Paper-1.

