NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A 2020 Online Application Form Released at nabard.org

According to the latest notification of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) it has started the recruitment process of Assistant Manager Grade A. Therefore, the interested candidates must visit the official website and go through eligibility criteria and other notification. They should then fill up the application form before the last date i.e. 3rd February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up the Online Application form is 15th January 2020

The last date for the registration process is 03rd February 2020

The last date for fee payment is 03rd February 2020

The examination date and the availability of admit card is yet to be notified, and the candidates can know about it by keeping a check on the official website

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 154 vacancies

For Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service), there are 139 vacancies

For Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service), there are 08 vacancies

For Assistant Manager in Grade A (Legal Service), there are 03 vacancies

For Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol & Security Service), there are 04 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The applicants should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream from any Recognized University in India

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) is 25 years

The minimum age of the candidates for other posts is 21 years

The maximum age of the candidates is 40 years

However, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 800/-

The candidates belonging to the SC, ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 150/-

The PH candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 150/-

The candidates should make the fee payment online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode.

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection procedure will consist of :

Preliminary examination

Mains examination

Personal Interview

