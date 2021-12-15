Top 7 Trending Career Options For BIFS, Ft. GIM

Today’s finance profession is brimming with high-paying jobs and exciting employment opportunities across a wide range of industries. It has experienced rapid expansion and is a promising field for professional advancement and constantly rising compensation. GIM is offering admission to BIFS that have been increasingly popular in recent years due to this expansion. Demonetisation, GST, and other macro-level reforms have added to the momentum. A finance education allows you to engage with decision-makers and explore an area rich with professional chances.

It’s not as easy to carve out a long-term career path in the finance industry as it is to get into it. The financial business is a world unto itself, with numerous alternatives. It is not enough to simply decide to pursue a career in finance; it is also necessary to narrow down the work profile. To make the best decision, you must be knowledgeable of the many financial career alternatives. Here are some career alternatives to help you break into the banking industry.

Corporate Finance: Financial analyst, cost analyst, treasurer, or business development profile are all examples of jobs in corporate finance. Corporate finance positions are accessible in all sizes of businesses.

Investment Banking: An investment banker works with investors to purchase securities, provides financial advice to firms and high-net-worth individuals, and issues corporate securities, among other things.

Commercial Banking: Large corporations, small businesses, and even the general public are served by commercial banks. Loan Officer, Branch Manager, Bank Teller, Programmer, and Trust Officer are all standard job titles at commercial banks.

Project Finance: Project finance assists organisations in estimating and organising project finance transactions while managing the project’s inherent risks.

Risk Management: It’s all about developing strategies based on accurate forecasting and assessing financial risks to avoid or mitigate their negative influence on the company.

Private equity (PE): Every firm requires funds for expansion as well as day-to-day operations, and as a Private Equity professional, you will assist your company in obtaining that funding. You’ll also be in charge of managing investment funds or a portfolio of private firms, including due diligence, financial modelling, and valuation of companies in which investors are interested.

Equity Analysis: As an Equity Research Analyst, you will research stocks and equities for investing purposes, advising customers on the best firms to invest in, and assisting both individual investors and traders.

Most professionals use their previous work experience and skills to improve their current positions and align their interests. Your progress is determined by your readiness and willingness to try new things. Your BIFS certification will help you stand out among a crowded field of business majors by focusing your attention on the financial sector. Because a finance degree is more difficult to obtain, it will set you apart in your job search.

