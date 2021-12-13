Why is GFT trending at SPJIMR? #B-School Updates 

S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, a tier-one Business school in India, offers a unique Global Fast Track (GFT) course for management students. GFT is a three-week course a student can take towards the end of the third semester. The GFT Programme provides students with an exciting opportunity to pursue advanced studies in their specialization and gain a global perspective on management.

How does GFT work?

A student can take this program in three phases:

Foundation Compulsory Courses Electives

Combining global courseware, faculty, classroom, non-classroom sessions, and simulations, this course presents a unique learning experience.

The course offers:

Broad exposure to General Management courses

A choice of electives with specializations at partner schools

Comprehensive knowledge in management disciplines, business communication, cross-cultural negotiations, leadership, and business strategy

International internships culminating in global employment



GFT’s curriculum covers:

Communications

Economics

Finance

Marketing

Operations

Statistics

Design Thinking

Electives furnish in-depth knowledge; students choose electives based on the partner school’s requirement and the student’s interest. & the students can earn course credits from 0.5 to 2.0.

A course comprises sixteen sessions of seventy minutes each. Some

activities such as pre-reads, post-reads, individual assignments, group

work, presentations, quizzes, and exams could last Thirty-six to Forty

hours. A detailed course outline, including evaluation

pedagogy, is circulated among the students at the commencement of the program. The program guidelines help students grasp the expectations in terms of academic performance and discipline. Students complete Twenty-seven credits in the GFT program.

S P Jain collaborates with global partners to align courses for the students & benefit. Partner schools share students course credits at the end of the program. SPJIMR and the partner institute jointly award degree certificates when a student completes the program successfully.

How is GFT useful in the MBA program?

The GFT pedagogy furnishes participants with an opportunity to study in top-ranked B-Schools in international borders. Participants acquire trailblazing insights in their areas of specialization and progressive grounding through coursework & pick up practical know-how from a string of industry visits.

The international universities SP Jain has tied up with are globally renowned top-notch institutes. The customized courseware aids students in securing practical know-how of industries in a global scenario. Students learn through comprises high-calibre case studies, simulations, and role-plays. Participants would attract recruiters looking for students with international exposure. Some of the renowned institutes for classroom and non-classroom programs SPJIMR has tied up with include:

Cornell University

Michigan

Carnegie Melon

