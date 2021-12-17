Forget MBA, PGDM from SDMIMD is the equivalent that gives you much more!

Have your plans to go for a management course got you at sixes and sevens? This might just be what you’re looking for. Read on to get introduced to a brilliantly crafted 2-year Post Graduate Diploma course in Management (PGDM), recognized as an equivalent to MBA, from the superlative Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD).

SDMIMD sits proudly on a legacy dating back almost 25 years. Established in 1993 in Mysuru, also known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, nestled among the Chamundi Hills, it was founded with the vision of a state-of-the-art business school that integrates Indian values and ethics with global business standards and practises.

Highly accredited institute

SDMIMD’s consistent performance in terms of imparting competitive and ethically conscious business education has brought it laurels from far and wide. The PGDM program has acquired international accreditation from European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) and Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), USA, making SDMIMD the first and only Indian institute to get this dual distinction. Needless to say, global recognitions like these are instrumental in not only reflecting the top-notch education that is delivered meeting global yardsticks, but also lend the much-needed credibility to a management program so that students have the institutional backing to face corporate competition and processes at international levels.

In addition, SDMIMD has the honour of the highest Diamond category rating by QS I Gauge, the Indian wing of the global ranking agency QS World Rankings, London. The Business School Impact System (BSIS) by EFMD has certified SDMIMD for its impactful intervention in the society, reflecting the socially conscientious approach that is incorporated into the institute’s ethos as well as curriculums. SDMIMD is only the second Indian school to be presented with this accolade.

International curricular opportunities

If you’ve been planning on taking up a management course, you already are well-versed with the necessity of an internationally connected institute in providing a globally relevant and rewarding education. SDMIMD has collaborative arrangements with as many as fifteen reputed international B-schools in various countries, including the USA, France, Germany, China, Taiwan, UK, and so on, for prolific faculty and student exchange programs. Selected students get to spend a whole term in these countries which makes for an experience unparalleled. Not only does it help build cross-cultural insights into their business ecosystems and operations, but also serves as a platform to gain meaningful professional connections. In the process, the pedagogical diversity that the exchange students are exposed to ensures an invaluable learning experience. Apart from this, the faculty exchanges offer opportunities for students for a diverse and penetrative comprehension into business practises followed worldwide.

Campus with all amenities

SDMIMD is situated around 140 kilometres from the IT capital of the country, Bangalore, in the quaint heritage city of Mysuru. The campus represents a blend of modern and classical architectural styles, incorporating lush green landscapes, to make for an environment that propels one into intellectual pursuits. Other than housing a well-stocked library and high-tech classrooms, it offers an amenities-filled hostel experience. Each student gets a fully furnished single room with housekeeping, laundry and dry-cleaning facilities. Moreover, a well-built sports complex, recreational facilities and gym, yoga and aerobics spaces ensure that students keep themselves healthy and engaged in communitarian activities.

Learning beyond the classroom

Other than the extensive and immersive learning that takes place within the four walls of the classroom, SDMIMD provides spaces for the capillary expansion of the learning experience. As it is well-known, learning, especially one that is supposed to poise one for practical on-field execution, cannot be limited to pedagogical requirements but necessitate an environment where students interact and produce things beyond the classroom. Towards that end, SDMIMD offers a plethora of student clubs and committees, student-led events and international conferences. Student clubs include Finnacle (Finance Club), Club Silicon (IT Club), HunaR (Marketing Club), e-Dimensions (Student Magazine), Swayam (Entrepreneurship Club), and so on. Apart from these, there are student-led social initiatives and industry projects to give students realistic insight into the workings of corporate projects.

PGDM as a course

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management offered by SDMIMD is, in addition to being approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and having dual accreditation from EFMD and ACBSP, is recognized as equivalent to an MBA degree by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The 2-year program comprises 6 trimesters, where the first year consists of compulsory foundational courses and the second of electives. The curriculum is regularly revised to keep it updated with the latest business practises around the world, as businesses are constantly evolving and adapting. The various electives that students are offered include Marketing, Systems, Finance, Operations, or Human Resource Management, as well as some unique ones that reflect the specific ethos that the institute endeavours to cultivate into its students, like Ethics and Values in Management, Yoga and Socially Relevant Project. Students are given the liberty to go for single or dual or no specialization, depending on their specific career pursuits and inclinations.

In the final analysis, it can be reasonably asserted that the aforementioned reasons make SDMIMD and PGDM just the institute and course that you need. Students that opt to partake of this paragon of business education testify to the countless opportunities it provides to expand horizons. For instance, Karthik vouches for the industry exposure that he was elated to find at SDMIMD and the “academic excellence mixed with a large number of fun and character-building activities”. With the institute consistently delivering a 100% placement record, attracting leading companies like Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Morgan Stanley and Infosys, this is an opportunity you don’t want to regret missing.

