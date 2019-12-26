ICAR IIWBR Karnal Recruitment 2020 for 7 Senior Research Fellow and Young Professional Posts @iiwbr.org

The ICAR-IIWBR which is the Indian Institute for research on wheat and barley, located in Karnal, Haryana has invited applications for the posts of Senior Research Fellow post and Young Professional post.

There is no complex application procedure as eligible candidates are invited for a walk-in interview that is going to take place over a span of 3 days starting from the 2nd of January to the 4th of January 2020.

The details of the vacancies, the important details and the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Vacancy Details

The ICAR-IIWBR has invited applications for a total of 7 vacancies in two different grades. The posts include Senior Research Fellow and Young Professional; the exact number of vacancies for each post is as follows:

Senior Research Fellow – 5 posts

Young Professional – 2 posts

Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications and age restrictions for the two posts are as below:

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) – Candidates with a 3 years Bachelor’s degree, 2 years Master’s degree and a PhD in any of the following fields are eligible:

Plant Biochemistry

Genetics and Plant Breeding

Life Sciences

Biotechnology and

Bioinformatics

Candidates who are NET qualified are also eligible. The age limit for male candidates is 35 years while that for female candidates is 40 years.

Young Professional – Candidates with a BSc in Agriculture or Plant Science are eligible for the post. The age limit for both male and female candidates is a minimum of 21 years with an upper limit at 45 years.

Application Procedure

There is no application procedure for these posts; eligible candidates are directly invited to a walk-in interview which is to be held on the 2nd, 3rd and the 4th of January 2020.

Interested candidates can go to the ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal, Haryana, on any one of these days to attend the interview. It is important to note that candidates are advised to attend the interview with relevant documents.

Expected Salary

The expected salary for the two vacancies is as follows:

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) – A salary of Rs.31,000 pm along with HRA for the 1st and 2nd year of employment will be provided, which will be increased to Rs.35000 pm with HRA from the next year.

Young Professional – Selected candidates will get a fixed salary of Rs.15000 per month and no other allowances.

Important information

Applications invited by – ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal, Haryana

Application for the post of – Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Young Professional

Number of posts – A total of 7 posts with 5 for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and 2 for Young Professional posts

Last Date for submission – 4th January 2020.

Official Website – www.iiwbr.org

ICAR IIWBR Karnal Recruitment 2020 for 7 Senior Research Fellow and Young Professional Posts @iiwbr.org was last modified:

Read More