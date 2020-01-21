Placement Report 2018-2020 | TAPMI

TAPMI takes pride in the academic rigor and innovative teaching practices embedded in its culture. It believes in the power of experiential learning and action-based, outcome-centric curriculum geared towards teaching students through real-life experiences. Case study based teaching lessons, simulation games, Management in Practice (MIP), BrandScan, LADC, SMIC, Samnidhy and TAPMI Finance Lab are a few engagements that take students beyond the four walls of a classroom. These activities instil leadership qualities, which enable students to tackle business challenges head-on. TAPMI Student Executive Council and numerous other student clubs & committees ensure that every student gets ample opportunity to develop into a well-rounded, multi-faceted industry-ready manager.

At the recently concluded placements season, TAPMI saw an influx of companies from various sectors such as Finance, Consulting, Analytics, General Management, IT/ITES, Strategy, Sales and Marketing, Operations, Human Resources.

The Key recruiters included – Deloitte, EY, Future Generali, JPMC, HDFC, Tata Capital, Grant Thornton, Brillio, Capgemini, Godrej and Boyce, ITC, WCCLG, ICICI Bank, MindTree, Tata Motors, Raam Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Citibank, Accenture, Virtusa amongst many more.

Despite the market slowdown, TAPMI witnessed a wave of new recruiters coming to campus to recruit the current batch, these included major players like – Crisil, Eli Lilly, Lowe’s India, Decathlon, Page Industries, Qualcomm, Moody’s Analysts, Berger Paints, Lenskart, A O Smith and many more.

Key Recruitment Highlights include –

Program PGDM 2018-20* Average Package (in LPA) 11.54 Highest Package (in LPA) 20 Top 50 (in LPA) 15.4 Top 100 (in LPA) 14.4 Top 200 (in LPA) 12.8 Top 300 (in LPA) 12.1

Program BKFS 2018-20* Average Package (in LPA) 12.73 Highest Package (in LPA) 26 Top 10 (in LPA) 17.7 Top 20 (in LPA) 15.1

Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director, TAPMI while congratulating the batch for this splendid performance reiterated TAPMI’s undying commitment towards quality academic inputs and career development of the students. TAPMI also boasts of a strong alumni base with more than 5000 alumni across the world with one fifth holding CXO positions in top companies. Well placed TAPMI alumni are proving to be the shining assets in L’Oréal, Paris; Citi Bank, Dell Computers; Oracle Inc.; The Bank of Nova Scotia; Microsoft Corporation India Pvt Ltd; General Motors; Lamborghini, Dell International Services; Cognizant and Deutsche Bank Group, amongst others.

