TNOU TEE December 2019 Admit Card Out on tnou.ac.in, Get Direct Link to Download here

TNOU TEE December 2019 Admit Card

The admit card for Tamil Nadu Open University Term End Examination 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Open University. Candidates applied for these exams can download their admit card from the official website of TNOU.

The admit card is considered as one of the important documents to be furnished at the examination hall. The TNOU admit card will contain all the important details regarding the exam like exam dates, time, venue etc.

Candidates need to enter their enrolment number in order to download the admit card. They must keep their enrolment number ready prior to the login. The TNOU TEE admit card along with the photo ID proof must be carried to the examination hall.

The official website to check details on the TNOU TEE 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.tnou.ac.in . Candidates must follow the below instructions to download the TNOU admit card.

Steps to download TNOU TEE Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of TNOU as mentioned above.

Click on the “Hall Ticket” link available on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter your enrolment number to login.

Click on the Submit Tab.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the TNOU TEE 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct link to download the admit card for TNOU TEE 2019 Exam provided here.

Candidates must go through the admit card and the details present in it thoroughly. It will contain details like the information about the examination centre, the date sheet of the exams that you have opted for etc.

In case of any discrepancy in the information present on the admit card, candidates can contact the University as soon as possible. The TNOU TEE 2019 is schedule to begin from 7th December 2019.

Stay tuned to the TNOU website for latest updates and timely information of the examination.

