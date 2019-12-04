TNOU Hall Ticket December 2019 Released for Term End Examinations (TEE), Steps How to Download TNOU TEE 2019 Admit Card

Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) was established in 2002 and recognised by the University Grants Commission in 2003. This university, as the name suggests has been established as an educational institution for open and distance learning.

It is one of the top-ranking open universities in India which has been known for its quality education and excellent faculty.

The admissions into this university are carried out twice in a year, that is from January to June and from July to December. It also offers a wide variety of educational courses, from graduate and postgraduate courses to certificate courses.

TNOU also carries out regularly; its Term End Examinations (TEE) which is the set of examinations that are conducted for the promotion of candidates into the new term of the same course.

For 2019, the Term End Examination of Tamil Nadu Open University will be conducted in the month of December. A large number of students will appear for these exams.

The TNOU has already released the time-table for these exams. According to recent notification, TNOU took to its official website to release the admit card or the hall ticket for the Term End Examination.

The admit card by TNOU is a very important document as it will have to be furnished by the students in the examination hall. If they fail to do so, they will be prevented from appearing for the exam –

Step-1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Open University, which is http://www.tnou.ac.in/

Step-2 : On the top-right side of the home page, click on the HALL TICKET option.

Step-3 : Candidates will be given two options. Click on the 'Term End Examinations December 2019′ option.

Step-4 : Candidates will have to enter their Enrolment number. Candidates are advised to keep their Enrolment number ready before starting the process of downloading the admit card.

Step-5 : Type in the Enrolment number carefully.

Step-6: Then press on the Submit option.

Step-7 : The admit card will open up on the screen. Make sure to check the details of the admit card.

Step-8: Download the Admit Card in a PDF format. Candidates must also get a printout of the to admit card as it will have to be presented on the day of the exam.

The Tamil Nadu Open University TEE, will start from the 7th December 2019. Thus, candidates must make sure that they download the admit card on time.

With the exams not far enough, students should continue with their preparation process so that they can score well.

TNOU Hall Ticket December 2019 Released for Term End Examinations (TEE), Steps How to Download TNOU TEE 2019 Admit Card

