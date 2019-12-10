JNVST Admit Card 2019 for Class 6 Students Released on navodaya.gov.in, Direct Link to Download here

JNVST Admit Card 2019 for Class 6 Students

The JNVST Admit Card 2019 for Class 6th students have been released by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS). Candidates applied for this JNVST Class 6th exam can download their admit card from the official website of JNVST.

Students who are interested to take admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and have applied for the class 6 exam can download their admit card. The JNVST 2019 admit card will be available for downloading through online only.

The JNVST 2019 admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. JNVST 2020 Exam is scheduled to be in two different phases, Phase 1 on 11th January 2020 and Phase 2 on 11th April 2020.

The official website to get details on the examination and download the JNVST admit card 2019 is www.navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can follow the detailed step-by-step process provided below to check and download the admit card.

Steps to download JNVST 2019 Admit Card for Class 6 students:

Visit official website of JNV Samiti as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Admission Notifications’ section.

Go to the ‘Click here to register for class VI JNVST 2020-21’ and Click on it.

You will get redirected to a login page.

Enter the credentials to login.

Check and download the JNVST 2019 hall ticket.

Take a print of the JNVST class 6th 2019 admit card for future use.

The direct website link to download the JNVST class 6th 2019 admit card is here, Download JNVST Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

The exam will be held between 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The paper will carry 80 questions of 100 marks.

Students must stay tuned to the JNVST website for more information and latest updates.

