IGNOU TEE 2019: Admit Card issued to 6,39,440 students on ignou.ac.in

The term-end examination 2019 is scheduled to start in December 2019 by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The admit card for the exams has been issued for 6,39,330 students.

Students appearing in this exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of IGNOU. The exam is schedule to begin from 2nd December 2019 and will be ending on 3rd January 2020. The exam will end in Jammu and Srinagar regions on 8th January 2020.

The examination will be held across the country at 825 exam centres including 16 overseas and 107 centres in Jails for jail inmates. The issuance of the admit card has been done by the university only to the eligible candidates.

The official website to download the admit card for IGNOU TEE 2019 is www.ignou.ac.in .

Steps to download the IGNOU TEE 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of IGNOU.

Click on the “IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

For term end practical exam for the BCA and MCA students, separate hall tickets will be issued. For which, candidates must contact the respective regional centres in the last week of December for their practical examinations.

All theory examination centres are not being activated for the conduct of practical examination for B. LI. Sc. (Library Science). Candidates must contact the examination centre superintendent and regional centres for information about the practical examination centres.

Candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam even if they don’t have their hall ticket but their name appears in the list of examinees for that centre.

Students must carry a valid Identity Card issued by the University/Govt. during the examination. Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Stay tuned to the official website for more latest updates regarding the examination.

