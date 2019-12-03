WB Police SI Admit Card 2019 Released at wbpolice.gov.in Prelims Exam on 15th December, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), as the name suggests is a recruitment body established specifically for the recruitment of candidates into the various ranks of the state police force. A separate recruitment body for the police force was deemed necessary as the recruitment process for such posts are very lengthy and different from what we generally see.

WBPRB had announced a total of 668 vacancies in the Armed and Unarmed Branch for the post of Sub Inspectors. The application process for these posts was conducted in the month of August and September with the last date for submitting the application being 12th September 2019. Candidates should currently be preparing for the preliminary round of exam for this recruitment drive.

According to the latest notification by the WBPRB, those who have applied for the post can now download their admit card. The admit card will be released by the Board on its official website.

This admit card is for the preliminary exam for the post of Sub Inspectors. This will be followed by several other rounds of selection.

The admit card will be available for download on the official website from 1st December 2019. Once the admit card is released, candidates can follow a few simple steps to download the admit card –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, which is http://wbpolice.gov.in/

: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, which is http://wbpolice.gov.in/ Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

: Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website. Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the release of the admit card.

: Click on the link pertaining to the release of the admit card. Step-4 : Candidates will be required to login to the website with their personal credentials such as application number and date of birth.

: Candidates will be required to login to the website with their personal credentials such as application number and date of birth. Step-5 : The admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates must go through the admit card thoroughly and check all the details published on it.

: The admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates must go through the admit card thoroughly and check all the details published on it. Step-6 : Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card as it will have to be presented on the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that they will have to download the admit card well before time as the admit under no circumstances will be issued for the candidates in the print form or in any other format.

The preliminary exam for WB Sub Inspectors 2019 will be conducted on 15th December 2019, between 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The exam will be a 100 mark examination comprising of questions from the following sections –

General Studies : 50 marks

Logical and Analytical Reasoning : 25 marks

Arithmetic : 25 marks

Candidates will have to finish this exam within 90 minutes. No more extra time will be allotted to the candidates under any circumstances.

WB Police SI Admit Card 2019 Released at wbpolice.gov.in Prelims Exam on 15th December, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket was last modified:

Read More