National Museum Recruitment 2019: Apply for Marksman Post, Direct Link to Download Application Form PDF

The National Museum is one of the most well-known museums in India. It has been established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Culture. The National Museum has the most enriching historical facts artefacts and some highly exciting tokens or historical relic, and therefore acts as an attractive tourist spot.

Located in Delhi, the National Museum aims to serve as a cultural centre where people of art can interact.

The National Museum is a government body, and thus the vacancies in the museum should be advertised in the way all other vacancies are advertised.

The museum uses its official website to announce any available vacancy along with the process of selection that will be followed for the recruitment.

According to its recent job notification, the National Museum has announced a vacancy for the post of a Marksman. There is only one vacancy available for this post.

Candidates need to check if they are eligible for the post and then make the application through the prescribed procedure.

In order to check out the notification and download the proforma required for making the application, candidates can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the National Museum, Delhi, which is http://www.nationalmuseumindia.gov.in/index.asp

Step-2 : Go to the 'Other links' section at the end of the page.

Step-3 : Click on the Vacancy tab.

Step-4 : Look for the link which reads " Filling Up the Post of Marksman in National Museum, New Delhi."

Step-5 : Under this link, click on the "Download in PDF Format" option.

Step-6 : The notification will be downloaded in a PDF format. Go through the details of the notification.

Step-7 : Get a printout of the proforma attached to the notification so that it can be filled up.

In order to make the application, candidates will have to submit the application through hand or speed post. The application should be written out in a plain paper along with proforma. This, along with an attested copy of the following documents should be delivered at the required address –

Educational qualifications and certificates Experience certificates Caste certificates (if any) Disability certificates (if any) Passport-sized photograph

The location where the application along with these documents must be sent is as follows –

Administrative Officer,

National Museum,

Ministry of Culture,

Janpath,

New Delhi-11001.

The selection process for this post will comprise of a written test followed by a skill test. Those who have selected the post can expect a pay range between Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

The last date for making the application is 30th January 2020. Any applications made thereafter will not be accepted by the National Museum.

National Museum Recruitment 2019: Apply for Marksman Post

