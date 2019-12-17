KSP SI Admit Card 2019: Released on rec19.ksp-online.in, Steps How to Download Hall TIcket

Karnataka State Police has released the admit card for the examination of enrolled candidates for the post of sub-inspector. Candidates who had passed the written test are eligible to download the admit card from the official website of the Karnataka state police.

The admit card can be downloaded by providing the application number of the candidate and the birth date of the same.

The whole test process consists of three parts:

The first is running. The male candidates will be given the task of running through 1600 meters in 7 minutes while the female candidates will be given the task of running through 400 meters in 2 minutes.

The second is a long jump or high jump. In this phase, both male and female candidates will get an equal chance of 3 times. The male candidates will have a target of 3.8 meters and the female candidates will have a target of 0.9 meters.

The third and last one is the shot-put. The shot put of male will be of 7.26 kg for 5.6 meters whereas for female candidates, the shot put will be of 4 kg and the range will be of 3.75 meters.

This is how the round of ET PST will be concluded. The candidates who are able to fulfil the physical needs required by the three phases will qualify for the next round. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for the next round that is PST round.

To download the admit card, candidates need to go the official website of Karnataka state police. On the home page of the website, a link is available that states my application.

There, you have to provide your application number and date of birth which will bring you to the option of downloading the admit card. Once you have reached the link of downloading admit card, you can simply download it or print it for future use.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of Karnataka State Police?

Answer: The official website of Karnataka State Police is rec19.ksp-online.in

Question: How many vacancies are available vacant for the position of Sub Inspector in the Karnataka State Police?

Answer: A total of 300 positions are vacant for the position of Sub Inspector in the Karnataka State Police.

Question: When will the examination take place?

Answer: The conduction date and timing will be mentioned in the admit card itself.

Question: What is the eligibility criterion for the exam?

Answer: The candidates should possess any degree while being a minimum at 21 years and 28 years as the maximum age limit for a normal male. For categories like SC and ST the age limit has been extended up to 30 years of age.

