    • TNFDC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 Assistant Manager Posts on tnfdcl.onlineregistrationform.org

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    TNFDC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 12 Assistant Manager Posts on tnfdcl.onlineregistrationform.org.

    Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDC) has announced the vacancy for the Assistant Manager posts. Qualified and eligible applicants can apply for Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDC) recruitment for the year 2020 through the endorsed format within the registration deadline.

    Vacancy Details:

    Assistant Manager: 12 Posts

    Job Highlights:

    End Date of Submission Feb 10, 2020
    Official URL https://tnfdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/
    City Chennai
    State Tamil Nadu
    Country India
    Organization Fisheries Department Tamil Nadu
    Education Qual Diploma, Graduate, Other Qualifications
    Functional Area Managerial

    The official website for more recruitment related information is https://www.fisheries.tn.gov.in/ .

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Candidate must hold Graduate Degree in Fisheries Science.
    • Diploma Certificate holder in CIFE (Fisheries Science of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education), Mumbai.
    • Diploma Certificate holder in FTN (Fisheries Technology and Navigation) provided by the Tamil Nadu Board of Technical Education and Training
    • Graduation (Main subject- Zoology).

    Age Limit:

    The upper limit is 30 years with effect from 01 January 2020.

    Note: Age relaxation to be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

    How to Apply?

    Interested individuals can apply for the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDC) recruitment process through the aforesaid format at the latest 10 February 2020. The Last date of online fee payment is also 10 February 2020 till 5:00 pm. The online application submitted without payment of application fee and upload of mandatory documents will be dismissed. No Traveling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) will be given to the contender to go to the online Examination and Interview center.

