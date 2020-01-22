UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 Released on upsc.gov.in, Exam on 2nd Feb

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020

The UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 has been out by the Union Public Service Commission- UPSC. Candidates applied for this examination can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC.

Candidates can download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020 online till the date of the UPSC CDS 1 Exam. In case of any discrepancies in downloading the admit card, candidates must notify the commission before 27th January 2020.

Candidates can download Combined Defence Services Examination 1 Admit Card by using their Registration Number or Roll Number. It is to be noted that no Admit Card will be sent by post. UPSC CDS exam is scheduled to be conducted on 02 February 2020 (Sunday).

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 is www.upsconline.nic.in .

Steps to download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020:

Visit the online site of UPSC, as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the applicant credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020.

The direct link to download the UPSC CDS admit card is here, UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Download.

Candidates must carry their printout of their e- Admit Card at the Examination Hall along with proof of Identity (as mentioned in the e-Admit Card) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/ Central Government.

Candidates finding any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card should immediately communicate to the Commission’s e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in latest by 27th January 2020.

Keep visiting the official site of UPSC for more updates and timely information on UPSC CDS 1 2020 exam.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC CDS - 1 Exam Admit Card 2020 | How to download | follow the step | | 2 feb 2020 exam" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eia7jQ8t-Mk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

