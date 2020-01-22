HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination Articles
  • Articles

    • UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 Released on upsc.gov.in, Exam on 2nd Feb

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the UPSC CDS 1 admit card released on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020
    UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020

    The UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 has been out by the Union Public Service Commission- UPSC. Candidates applied for this examination can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC.

    Candidates can download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020 online till the date of the UPSC CDS 1 Exam. In case of any discrepancies in downloading the admit card, candidates must notify the commission before 27th January 2020.

    Candidates can download Combined Defence Services Examination 1 Admit Card by using their Registration Number or Roll Number. It is to be noted that no Admit Card will be sent by post. UPSC CDS exam is scheduled to be conducted on 02 February 2020 (Sunday).

    The site to get more details on the exam and to download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 is www.upsconline.nic.in .

    Steps to download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020:

    • Visit the online site of UPSC, as mentioned above in this article.
    • Click on the “UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020” link on the home page.
    • Enter the applicant credentials required to login into the account.
    • Check and download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020.
    • Take a print of the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020.

    The direct link to download the UPSC CDS admit card is here, UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Download.

    Candidates must carry their printout of their e- Admit Card at the Examination Hall along with proof of Identity (as mentioned in the e-Admit Card) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/ Central Government.

    Candidates finding any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card should immediately communicate to the Commission’s e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in latest by 27th January 2020.

    Keep visiting the official site of UPSC for more updates and timely information on UPSC CDS 1 2020 exam.

    Also read, UPSC CDS I 2019 Notification.

    Read Next

    UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Notification: Last Date to Apply (19th November) online at upsc.gov.in, Check here for Vacancies detail and Selection Process
    UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Notification, Union Public Service Commission, last date to Registration is 19th November 2019. candidates can apply from official website www.upsconline.nic.in
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  November 2019
    UPSC CDS I 2019: Apply by Today on upsc.gov.in, Steps to apply here
    UPSC CDS I 2019: Candidates can apply by today on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  November 2019
    UPSC CDS (I) Final Results 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in. Check here for How to Check
    UPSC CDS (I) Final Results 2019, Union Public Service Commission CDS (I) Final Results 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in. Check here for How to Check, total of 129 candidates have qualified the UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  last month
    UPSC CDS 2020 Application Rejected List Released Official on upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Check
    UPSC CDS 2020, Union Public Service Commission Released Application Rejected List on official website upsc.gov.in
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  last month
    UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020 Released on upsc.gov.in, Exam on 2nd Feb
    UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the UPSC CDS 1 admit card released on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  in 5 hours