TN MRB Staff Nurse Notification 2019, Check here for ANM CV Date Released at mrb.tn.gov.in

Government of Tamil Nadu created MRB or Medical Services Recruitment Board with an aim to fulfil the state’s Health and Family welfare need, where the Board is responsible for the recruitment and posting of the deserving and qualified candidates to the domain they excel. MRB has now invited fresh applications for the post of Village health nurse. The official website of the board http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/ has in-depth details, including the document verification dates, candidates can visit the site for confirmation.

The venue of recruitment issued is Medical Services Recruitment Board, DMS Building, 7th Floor, 359, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai-6. The drive will take place on 28 and 29 of November, also on 02, 03, 04, 05, and 06 of December 2019. Board has stated, the drive will be conducted in shifts of two, where 1st shift will commence at 10:00 AM, and the second shift will commence at 02:00 PM.

Candidates who received a call for the process where their education details and document will be verified amounted to be 1408. The post to which the selected candidates will be posted is of village health nurse / auxiliary nurse-midwife. The said number of aspirants have been shortlisted and called out for CV process, which is based on ANM /MPHW (Female) Course Certificate & Certificate of Registration for ANM in Tamil Nadu nurses and midwives council.

Visit the official website to know the heads-up on the candidates who got selected, and also for the process of further document verification. While arriving for the certificate verification, the candidates are required to bring along the original documents, and also a copy which has to be self-attested.

Uploading requirements

Aspirants who wish to apply for the post, have to upload their educational qualification details, along with evidence to the above-mentioned address, or through Speed post or through the official email id – mrb.tn@nic.in as soon as 6 December 2019.

Education qualification required is SSLC with 18 months ANM/MPHW (Female) course, where the evidence to be sent alongside is Copy of Application, self-attested copy of ANM/MPHW (Female) Course Certificate & Certificate of Registration for ANM in Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council

Vacancy list, fee and remuneration

This post is only meant for the female candidates, who will be granted the status of VNM and ANM upon selection. A total number of vacancies issued is 1234, where the pay would be Rs.19500 – 62000. Age limit issued is of 18 to 40 years, with effect on 1st July 2019. The fee to be paid while applying for the post is Rs.300 for candidates who belong to the category SC/SCA/ST(DAP(PH)/DW. All the other category candidates are to pay Rs.600. The payment can be made both online as well as offline.

TN MRB Staff Nurse Notification 2019, Check here for ANM CV Date Released at mrb.tn.gov.in was last modified:

