Samarga Shiksha Recruitment 2019: Apply for DEO, MIS and Other Posts for Telangana on samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in

Samarga Shiksha Recruitment 2019

The Samarga Shiksha in Telangana has notified that the recruitment for the post of District Educational Officer, Management Information system, System Analyst, Inclusive Education Resource person is to begin. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can apply for any of these posts online. The starting date for online registration is from November 18, 2019 and the candidates should submit it before the last date on November 23, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to apply online November 18, 2019. Last date to apply online November 23, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to submit the application, form the candidates has to fulfill certain Eligibility criteria. Only the application of the candidates who has fulfilled all the criteria will be chosen for the next step in the selection process. The eligibility criteria are as follow

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of District Educational Officer should be Graduate from any department and should have done a diploma in Computer Application.

To be qualified for the post of Management Information System Analyst the candidates should have a Bachelor degree in computer science or a post graduate diploma in computer science or a bachelor in computer application degree.

A master degree in commerce with tally as a compulsory subject is required to be a system analyst.

The candidates should have done Bachelor in Education or a special diploma related to education to be eligible to send application for the post of Inclusive Education Resource Person.

The official website to get more details is https://samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in/ .

For all of these above-mentioned posts the candidates should not be above the age of 34. Some age relaxation will be offered for the candidates from SC or ST.

