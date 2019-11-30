TN ICDS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 170 Vacancies for Accountant, Project Associate and Other Posts on icds.tn.nic.in

TN ICDS Recruitment 2019

TN ICDS (Tamil Nadu Integrated Child Development Service Scheme) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Associate, Accountant, and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 17th December 2019.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Date of notification 27th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 17th December 2019

Vacancy details:

Accountant – 2.

Project Associate – 1.

Office Messenger or Peon – 2.

District Project Assistant (1 per district) – 10.

Block Co-ordinator (1 per Block) – 18.

Block Project Assistants – 137.

Short job summary:

Notification TN ICDS Recruitment 2019 Notification date 27th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 17th December 2019 Official website https://icds.tn.nic.in/ City Chennai State Tamil Nadu Country India Educational qualification Graduate, other qualifications, PG and Secondary Functional Administration, other functional areas

Educational qualification:

Accountant – the candidate should have a PG degree in commerce/accounting/CWA- Inter/CA – inter with at least 50% marks.

Project Associate – the candidate should have a graduation degree in computer science or IT.

Office Messenger or Peon – the candidate must have 10 th pass or fail and above.

pass or fail and above. District Project Assistant (1 per district) – the candidate must have a graduate degree or PG diploma in management or social sciences or nutrition.

Block Co-ordinator (1 per Block) and Block Project Assistants – the candidate should be a graduate.

Age limit:

The age limit of Accountant and Project Associate should be below 28 years and the age limit of Office Messenger or Peon must be below 35 years of age.

There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per the norms of the government.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the TN ICDS recruitment 2019 through online on or before 17th December 2019.

