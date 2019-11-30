HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    ECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Walk-in Interview for 04 Technical Officer Posts on ecil.co.in; For Mumbai Location

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    ECIL Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Walk-in Interview for 04 Technical Officer Posts on ecil.co.in.

    ECIL Recruitment 2019
    ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment to Technical Officer (Mumbai) posts. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 7th December 2019.

    Important date:

    • Date of walk-in-interview – 7th December 2019.

    Vacancy details:

    • Technical Officer HWB (on contract for), Mumbai – 4.

    Short job summary:

    Notification ECIL recruitment 2019
    Date of walk-in-interview 7th December 2019
    City Hyderabad
    State Telangana
    Country India
    Educational qualification Other qualifications
    Functional Engineering

    Educational qualification:

    The candidate should have 1st class engineering degree in computer science or IT with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized university or institute with one year post qualification experience in the field of software development in J2EE, JAVA, and PHP programming, knowledge of Java language, windows operating system, Linux, RDBMS like Mysql/oracle/Postgresql and web services like tomcat, apache and cold-fusion, etc.

    Salary:

    The candidates selected for the post of Technical Officer will get a salary of Rs. 23000/- per month.

    Age limit:

    The candidate applying for the post should possess an age limit of 30 years.

    How to apply:

    The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 7th December 2019. The eligible candidates may download the application format from the website of ECIL www.ecil.co.in and attend the interview on 7th December 2019 between 9 AM to 12 PM at the venue with duly filled application form along with all original documents in support of date of birth, experience, qualification, and caste, etc. the candidate should also bring one set of photocopies and recent passport size colour photos at the time of interview.

    ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Limited) reserves the right to restrict/cancel/increase/modify the vacancies notified or recruitment process if need so arises.

    The candidates will not be paid the travelling allowance or dearness allowance for attending the interview.

    Also read, ECIL JTO Recruitment 2019.

