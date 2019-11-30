Delhi Nursery Admission 2020: Registration Starts from Today on admissionsnursery.com, Check complete details here

Nursery Admissions 2020

Nursery Admission for schools in National Capital Territory- New Delhi would commence from today i.e. 29th November 2019. The entire schools- private, aided or government schools in the city would start accepting applications for the academic session 2020 to 2021 from today. The criteria basis which the schools would be deciding on the admissions has been uploaded on the respective school website today. Check the complete schedule and other important points given below.

Nursery admissions 2020-2021 complete schedule for General or Open category:

Uploading the criteria and the points in the module of the department 28th November 2019 Commencement of application (online registration for general category) –open seats 29th November 2019 Last date to submit the online application registration form 27th December 2019 Uploading the details of children who applied to the school for admission under open seats Till 10th January 2020 Uploading marks (as per point system) given to each of the children who applied under open seats Till 17th January 2020 The date for displaying the 1st list of selected students including waitlist along with marks allotted under the point system 24th January 2020 Resolution of queries of parents if any regarding allotment of points to their ward in the 1st list 27th January 2020 to 3rd February 2020 The date for displaying the 2nd list of selected students including waitlist along with marks allotted under the point system 12th February 2020 Resolution of queries of parents if any regarding allotment of points to their ward in the 2nd list 13th February 2020 to 19th February 2020 The Subsequent list of admission, if any 6th March 2020 End of admission process 31st March 2020

Check complete details on this website, https://www.admissionsnursery.com/ .

Parents are requested to note that the age limit for admission to nursery classes is 4 years of age or less as on 31st March 2020. The age limit for Pre-primary or KG is 5 years of age or less as of 31st March 2020. The upper age limit would be implemented from this academic year as per the directive from the Delhi government.

