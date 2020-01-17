Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 18 Non-Medical Posts in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital on tmc.gov.in

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020

The recruitment notification got released by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for the Non-Medical in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital posts. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria and also interested for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020 can apply by the asked format on or before the deadline, 31 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date The application process started on Last week The application process closes on 31st January 2020 The date of the examination To be announced soon

Vacancy Details:

Officer-in-charge (Dispensary): 01 Post

In-charge (Central Sterile Supply Department): 02 Posts

Nursing Superintendent: 01 Post

Medical Physicist ‘C’: 03 Posts

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Pathology): 02 Posts

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio Therapy): 02 Posts

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Hematopathology): 01 Post

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio diagnosis): 01 Post

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Waste Management): 01 Post

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Transfusion Medicine): 01 Post

Assistant Administrative Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Accounts Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Medical Social Worker: 01 Post

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Officer-in-charge (Dispensary): Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy with State Pharmacy Council registration and Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management/Business Administration from reputed institute.

Age Limit: Applicants must be of 30 years as on 31 January 2020.

In-charge (Central Sterile Supply Department): Candidates must have a degree of M. Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Zoology/Microbiology/Biotechnology with 50% marks and Post Graduate Diploma /Degree in Hospital Management preferable. Also, must have a Minimum ten years’ experience in CSSD of a One hundred fifty plus bedded reputed hospital OR minimum 10 years’ experience in a 300+ bedded hospital.

Age Limit: The age of the applicants must be 40 years as on 31 January 2020.

Nursing Superintendent: Candidates must be having a degree of M. Sc in Nursing with fifteen years’ experience out of which twelve years should be teaching/administration experience with minimum of 5 years in collegiate programme. PhD (Nursing) is desirable.

Age Limit: The age of the applicants must be of 45 years as on 31 January 2020.

Medical Physicist ‘C’: All the applicants must have a M.Sc. and Diploma in Radiological Physics or equivalent Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) approved qualifications.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates must be 35 years as on 31 January 2020.

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Pathology): Applicants must hold a M. Sc. (Zoology/Botany/Chemistry or Applied Biology) and also preferably with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from a recognized institute. Applicant must have at least three years’ experience in a responsible position of Histopathology of a large hospital/Diagnostic centre.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates must be of 35 years as on 31 January 2020.

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio Therapy): The degree which candidates must hold is B.Sc. with min. 50% marks and PG Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology (DRT) from recognized institute/university approved by AERB also with min. one-year experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology.

Age Limit: Age of the candidates must be 30 years as on 31 January 2020.

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Hematopathology): B.Sc. in Sciences subject including Bio tech. with 50 percent marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) or equivalent from a Government recognized Institute with minimum one year working experience in busy Haemato-pathology Laboratory.

Age Limit: 30 years as on 31 January 2020.

Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria for other posts through the official website, www.tmc.gov.in .

The direct link to apply for the recruitment exam is Click Here.

Candidates who are interested can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

Also read, TMC Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2019 II TMC Walk In Interview II Learn Technical" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3YecYwbXWzI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More