NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2019: Get Details on Walk in Interview of 10 Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant & Other Posts on nirth.res.in

NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur has inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant & Others. Enthusiastic and qualified candidates shall appear for a walk-in-interview on 23 and 24 December 2019.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates · Walk-In-Interview Date: · 23 and 24 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant – 3 Posts

Project Technician C/Laboratory Technician – 3 Posts

Laboratory Attendant (MTS) – 3 Posts

Data Entry Operator – 1 Post

Age Limit

Technical Assistant, Project Technician C/Laboratory Technician –

The uppermost criteria to apply for the post is 30 years.

Laboratory Attendant (MTS) –

The uppermost criteria to apply for the post is 25 years

Data Entry Operator –

The uppermost criteria to apply for the post is 28 years.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.nirth.res.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant –

The candidate should have completed his or her Graduation in Life Science with three-year research/fieldwork or holding a master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Project Technician

C/Laboratory Technician, Laboratory attendant (MTS) – The candidate should have completed his or her HSC in Science Subject and enduring 2 years of diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or one-year DMLT plus a one-year related field experience.

Data Entry Operator –

The candidate should have completed his or her candidate must be HSC passed with DOEACC A Level or two years of experience in EDP work.

Selection Procedure

The selected for NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2019 shall be based on their performance in written test and interview.

How to apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 and 24 December 2019 at the address mentioned in the notification along with all the documents.

Address-

ICMR – NIRTH, Near NSCB Medical Collage, Nagpur Road, Jabalpur (M.P.).

