TISS Recruitment 2019-20: Academic Assistant Post Interview on 7th Jan

TISS Recruitment 2019-20

The notification has been passed by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)inviting applications for the post of Academic Assistant Post to work with TISS Care, Call Management Centre. The qualified candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 07 January 2020.

The basic eligibility is graduation in any discipline with a least of 55% marks in the aggregate.

Also, the candidate should know English, Hindi & Marathi (Read and Write). Then must have experience in the relevant field will be given preference. For more detail’s candidate shall check below as brief information has been provided-

Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-interview-07 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Academic Assistant

The official website of TISS to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.tiss.edu/ .

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

The aspirant must have passed graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks in the aggregate.

Also, it is desirable to have a healthy command on English, Hindi & Marathi (Read and Write) respectively. Also, must experience in the relevant field will be given preference.

Also, the job description shall include too should be prompt in replying to emails concerning admission queries. Counseling about the various programs offered at TISS to students and parents. Familiar with maintaining MIS reports daily.

The candidate should have a warm personality with strong communication skills with the ability to collect information and communicate through the mail.

Salary

The candidate should be paid Rs. 20,000/ respectively. For details relating notification and allowances candidate shall check the notification.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can visit for the walk-in-interview on 07 January 2020 at the venue specified.

For further details, the candidate shall check the official notification and stay updated through our page.

