RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Project Assistant and Lab Technician Post on 7th December

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal has released the notification for job recruitment for the posts of Project Assistant and Lab Technician. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can attend walk-in- interview on 07th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

RIMS has published the notification on 04th December 2019 on the official website for the vacancies of the following two posts:-

Project Assistant – 01 Post Lab Technician – 01 Post

Candidates who will be selected will be working at Imphal, Manipur, India and they can check the further details at the official website which is www.rims.edu.in/secure/

Candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 07th December 2019 at Administrative Officer, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Lamphelpat, Imphal – 795004.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria which has been mentioned by RIMS. The maximum age of the candidate should be 38 years and as per the government rules, there is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check below the educational qualification required for the posts:-

Project Assistant – Candidate should have the First Class Post Graduate degree in Science, Microbiology, Biochemistry, and Biotechnology with a minimum 02 year of experience in research field. It is noted that the experienced person having knowledge of Hepatitis virus and who has experience of working in hospital based study and also has ability to use computer will be given preference. Lab Technician – Candidate should have Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) with minimum 02 years of experience. Candidates must have experience of collecting blood samples and can complete other lab tests and must have the knowledge of Hepatitis Virus and person who already worked with hospital.

Candidates who will be selected as the Project Assistant will receive the salary of INR 25,000/- per month and candidates who will be selected as Lab Technician will receive the salary of INR 15,000/- per month.

