ICAR IARI Recruitment 2019 : Walk-in-Interview on 7th January 2020, Check here for Selection Process

There is an important bit of news for the candidates interested in pursuing a career with the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

According to the official notification advertised on the website of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, applications are being invited from interested candidates for post of Senior Research Fellow. As per the notification, only one vacancy is available under ICAR IARI Recruitment 2019.

The interested candidates shall appear for the walk-in-interview to be organised on 7th January 2020. Only those candidates who possess the required qualifications and experience will be able to attend the interview. Candidates must bring their resume along with their documents and completed application form in the specified format.

Any candidates appearing without the original copies of the documents will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

The interview will be conducted at the Conference Room, Division of Entomology, ICAR-IARI, PUSA Campus, New Delhi, on 7th January 2020 from 10.00 AM onwards. Candidates must reach the interview venue at least half an hour before the scheduled start in order to complete the various formalities related to the interview.

In case the candidates do not report at the specified time; they might not be able to appear for the interview. Additionally, candidates must bring their original educational and experience certificates for verification purpose. It is advisable that the candidates bring two sets of photocopies of their documents as they might be required.

ICAR IARI Recruitment 2019 Important Information

The appointment is purely on contractual basis meant for a period of one year initially. Subsequently, the appointment can be renewed on a yearly basis until the termination of the scheme.

Candidate can not claim permanent employment with the institute under any circumstances.

The selected candidate will be entitled to a monthly emolument of Rs. 31,000 plus HRA.

Maximum acceptable age limit for the vacancy is 35 years. Age relaxation norms are applicable as per the guidelines of the government or ICAR.

Any form of canvassing or attempts for influencing are strictly prohibited and will lead to the disqualification of the candidate without any further notice.

It is the responsibility of the candidates to arrange for their travel and accommodation, and no TA or DA shall be provided to anyone.

