MP High Court Recruitment 2020: Details for District Judge Vacant Posts on mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2020

The recruitment notification has been released by the MP High Court for the recruitment of M.P. Higher Judicial Service (District Judge at Entry Level), Direct Recruitment from Bar Exam-2020.

Candidates who are eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MP High Court Judicial Service Exam 2020 through official website of MP high court. The recruitment notification has been released against the Advertisement No: 228/Exam/DRHJS/2020

The application process will begin on 28th January 2020 and will end on 7th February 2020. Candidates must apply for the recruitment exam within the deadline.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date The application process to start on 28th January 2020 The application process to end on 7th February 2020 The application correction to be done from 11th to 13th February 2020 Date of the preliminary examination 16th March 2020

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can apply for the 47 vacant posts of District Judges in MP High Court.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates for the posts will be paid a monthly salary of Rs. 51550-1230-58930-1380- 63070 (Pre revised).

Eligibility Criteria:

Those candidates who are applying must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than 7 years on continuality as on 1 St January, 2020 (certificate of competent authority is also required).

Prosecution Officers/Addl./Assistant Prosecution Officer will get treated to be an Advocate and must be eligible according to the judgment of the Supreme Court, in the Civil Appeal No. 561/2013 by Deepak Aggarwal ys. Keshav Kaushik & Others.

Candidates must have a good character and is also of sound health and must be free from any bodily defects, which render him, unfit for such appointment

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates must not be less than 35 years or more than 45 years.

Candidates will get selected on their individual performance in Written Examination.

The Applications for the afore mentioned recruitment exam will be received through the MP High Court official website http://mphc.gov.in from 28 January 2020 to 07 February 2020.

