Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital Delhi (RTRM Hospital Delhi) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 16 Senior Resident Posts on 28th November

A notification has been passed by Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital Delhi (RTRM Hospital Delhi) welcoming applications for the Senior Resident posts. The qualified persons can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 November 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Walk-in-interview: 28 November 2019

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

O&G: 01 Post

Peads: 03 Posts

Anesthesia: 03 Posts

Surgery: 03 Posts

Medicine: 02 Posts

Ortho: 03 Posts

Radiology: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

The age criteria for Senior Resident (SR) below 37 years as of 28 November 2019, respectively.

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold an MBBS with PG (Post Graduate) degree/diploma from a recognized university/institution should be recorded with Delhi Medical Council. In the event of non-availability of PG (Post Graduate) degree/diploma holder, MBBS with two (02) years experience of having worked with Government Hospital, out of which at least one (01) year should be in the specialty concerned.

How to Apply?

The qualified persons can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 November 2019 with all the relevant documents mentioned in the official notification.

Steps to apply?

Go to the official website mentioned above or the direct link is as follows-health.delhigovt.nic.in

Then click on vacancy and result on the left-hand side of the website

After clicking on the vacancy and result click on the file which says ”WII SRs on a regular basis to be held on 28.11.2019 at RTRMH”

The open the file, read the notification, and apply through the attached form provided in the notification.

Pay-Scale-

The Pay scale and other T&C shall be in accordance to the residency scheme as notification passed. Also note that the candiate shall be not provided with Travelling Allowance (TA)/ Dearness Allowance (DA) or shall be paid for appearing in the interview. Interview (candidate scoring 50% or more will be considered successful).

For more details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital Delhi (RTRM Hospital Delhi) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 16 Senior Resident Posts on 28th November was last modified:

Read More