SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: Apply for 13 Various Posts at svnirtar.nic.in, Check Application Process

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation and Training Centre is one of the most prestigious rehabilitation centres in the country. It is governed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It is an autonomous institute.

SVNIRTAR has issued notification for the recruitment of candidates on various vacant posts. The starting date of the application procedure is 6 January 2020 and the last day to submit the application is 5 February 2020.

Thus, all those candidates who are interested for the ongoing SVNIRTAR recruitment drive and meet the eligibility criteria must complete their applications as soon as possible. After the cut-off date is over, no new applications will be accepted. Therefore, candidates are advised to act promptly and apply immediately.

Designation and number of posts

The designation and number of vacant posts are listed below:

Post Vacancy Special Educator (Mental Retardation and intellectual disability) (Consultant) 1 Post Senior Resident (Contractual) 1 Post Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Consultant) 1 Post Speech Therapist (Consultant) 1 Post Ear-Mould Technician (Consultant) 1 Post Optometrist (Consultant) 1 Post Junior Resident 2 Posts Prosthetist & Orthotist (Consultant) 2 Posts Office Assistant (Consultant) 1 Post Special Educator (Vl) (Consultant) 1 Post Psychologist (Consultant) 1 Post

Application procedure

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for above-mentioned posts by following method.

Go to the official website i.e svnirtar.nic.in Download the application form Fill the application form completely. Attach all necessary documents and photographs. Send the hardcopy of the application form to the following address: –

Key points

Candidates should note the following important points while applying for the available vacancies: –

● Check the official website of SVNIRTAR for further updates and notifications

● Applications should be made by offline mode only

● Last day to submit applications is February 5, 2020.

● Check whether you have completely filled the application form, incomplete applications shall be rejected.

● The timings, date, venue and procedure of recruitment will be decided by the organising authority.

● Attach all necessary self-attested documents and latest photograph only.

● Take a printout of the completed SVNIRTAR application form for future reference.

FAQs:-

Question: What is the starting date of application?

Answer: The application procedure begins on 6 January 2020.

Question: What is the last date to apply?

Answer: The last date to apply for the SVNIRTAR Recruitment is February 5 2020.

Question: Can I submit the application online?

Answer: No. applications should be sent as hardcopy only.

Question: What is the address of sending the application?

Answer: Applications should be sent to the undersigned: –

The Director

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Olatpur, Post: Bairoi,

Dist.: Cuttack, Odisha – 754010.

