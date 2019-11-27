Rajasthan High Court Group D Recruitment 2019: Apply for 3678 Vacancies at hcraj.nic.in, Check here for Vacancies Detail, Eligibility and Application Process

Rajasthan High Court has commenced the Group D recruitment for total of 3678 vacancies in year 2019. The application form will be accepted through online mode in the official website which is sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is 17th December 2019.

Candidates who are interested should read the eligibility criteria and other instructions carefully from the official website. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and other relevant rounds of the selection process. The high court has released the separate vacancies for the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) area and non-TSP area separately for district court and other courts, taluka or lok Adalat.

Vacancies

Rajasthan high court has let out total of 3159 vacancies for the Non-TSP area under district court and 151 vacancies for the TSP Area. The high court has let out the total of 345 vacancies for the Non-Tsp area for other courts or taluka and 23 vacancies for the TSP area.

Eligibility Criteria

The most important eligibility criteria is candidate should be matriculation pass from any recognized university. It is necessary for the candidate to have the knowledge of Hindi and also about the culture of Rajasthan.

Candidate should be minimum of 18 years of age and maximum of 40 years to apply for the vacant posts. There is 10 years of age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Application Procedure

Candidates would need to register themselves under the SSO Portal in the official website to apply for the vacant positions. Once the registration is completed, candidates must upload the photograph and signature. Candidates can login on website to fill the application form before 17th December 2019.

The application fee is INR 150 for the general, EWS, OBC, BC and other states candidates and INR 100 for the SC/ST/PwD and physically handicapped candidates. The application fee would need to be submitted online along with the application form.

