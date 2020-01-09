UPSC CDS I 2020 Admit Card Released on upsc.gov.in; Exam on 2nd Feb

UPSC CDS I 2020 Admit Card

The admit card for UPSC CDS I 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates applied for the UPSC CDS I 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC.

The admit card got released today, 9th January 2020. The admit card is available online to be downloaded by the candidates from January 9 to February 2, 2020. The CDS I 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2020 across the country at various exam centres.

Subjects included in the UPSC CDS I 2020 exam are English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy and for admission to the Officers Training Academy, English and General Knowledge.

Exam Pattern:

The duration of the UPSC CDS I 2020 exam is for 2 hours.

The maximum marks contained are 100 for each subject.

The UPSC official website to get more details on the exam and download the UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2020 is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2020:

Visit the site of UPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2020” link available on the home page.

A new page will open up on the screen.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2020 link.

UPSC CDS I 2020 examination is scheduled to fill up 418 posts which are vacant. The application process was started on October 30 and ended on November 19, 2019. Keep visiting the official website of UPSC for more updates.

Also read, UPSC CDS I 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC CDS 2020 admit card" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Ijybks-qf4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More