Can I appear for CMAT while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree?

The CMAT, like CAT and XAT, is a popular management entrance exam that many MBA applicants undertake to get one step closer towards their MBA dream. These exams prescribe minimum eligibility criteria for the applicants hoping to appear for the graduate entrance exams.

While many candidates are clear about the guidelines, most applicants find the prescribed eligibility rules to be very brief. The biggest confusion occurs between the candidates studying in their second and final year of graduation. As CMAT 2020 is approaching, this article will help you to understand the eligibility norms of the CMAT.

CMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria to appear for CMAT 2020 exams are as follows.

An applicant with a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Graduates of any discipline can appear for CMAT.

Can I appear for CMAT in the Final Year of my graduation?

Students studying in the final year of Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) can also apply. However, such candidates must possess the results of graduation before the admission for the academic year 2020-2021 begins.

Can I appear for CMAT in the second year of my Bachelor’s Degree?

No. Only candidates in the final year of graduation or applicants awaiting the results of Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to sit for the CMAT Exam.

How many times can I give the CMAT in a year?

The CMAT is held every year around January.

What is the Exam Pattern of CMAT?

The CMAT is an online computer-based test to select candidates for the second stage of the MBA admission. The CMAT paper contains 100 questions divided into four sections, with each section consisting of 25 questions. Applicants will get 180 minutes or 3 hours to complete the CMAT paper.

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 180 minutes Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400

What is the Marking Scheme of CMAT?

Every question carries 4 marks.

A candidate will get 4 marks for every correct response.

For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total marks obtained by the applicant.

There is no sectional time limit for CMAT. Candidates can move across all the section as per their preference.

There is no negative marking for unattempted questions.

Does CMAT have sectional cut-off?

The NTA is only the conducting body for CMAT. All colleges accepting CMAT scores will release separate cut-offs. Thus, it depends upon the college if they want to select candidates based on the sectional percentile.

